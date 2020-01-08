HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon x HuffPost Finds The most anticipated book releases of 2020.

The benefits of reading are well documented. It can help you reduce stress, stimulate your brain, and teach you something new about yourself, the world or others. But between the many, many books published every year, how do you choose which page-turner for your next read?

To help you out, we’re teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you the most anticipated books of 2020 to inspire your reading lists. Goodreads’ most anticipated books for the month are based on how many times its more than 90 million members have added a book to their “want-to-read” shelves. Each month, Goodreads members add more than 18 million books to their “want-to-read” shelves.