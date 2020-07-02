HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

As the turbulence of 2020 continues to ebb and flow, the upcoming Fourth of July long weekend presents an excellent chance to unwind, participate in some self-care, and dive into a good escapist book.

If you’ve already fired up the grill and found a shady spot to sit outside but still don’t have your next read lined up, don’t fear: We’re teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year.

Goodreads previously told us it is seeing readers dive into two genres in particular right now: beach reads and horror. For your monthly dose of chills and adrenaline, there are new releases like “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones, “The Shadows” by Alex North and “Axiom’s End” by Lindsay Ellis.

But if thrillers aren’t your thing, there are also several notable books coming out this month that have nothing to do with horror, including “Utopia Avenue,” the long-awaited new novel from David Mitchell, bestselling author of “Cloud Atlas” and “The Bone Clocks.”

Those looking for a thought-provoking read might enjoy Lacy Crawford’s memoir “Notes on a Silencing,” while readers who want something more lighthearted and fun might prefer “One to Watch” by Kate Stayman-London.

Find our full deep dive into the most anticipated books of July below. You might also browse our guide to all of the books that just came out in June.

And, as always, be sure to check out how you can support your local independent bookstores.

Here, July’s top new books releases: