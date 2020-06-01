HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds The top 10 book releases of June 2020.

If you feel like quarantine has impacted your sense of time, the best new books coming out this month may further add to the confusion. While typically reserved for the Halloween season, June’s list of new book releases is heavily stacked with thrillers, mysteries and tales of horror.

ICYMI, we’re teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year. If you’re looking for a new twist on a classic mystery plot, check out “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, or “Home Before Dark” by Riley Sager. You might recognize one book on this list: “Death In Her Hands” by Ottessa Mosh was previously scheduled for April publication, but is now publishing June 23. It and Max Brooks’ “Devolution ” are new and captivating takes on the horror genre.

There are new book releases for those who don’t need any more horror in their lives, too. “The Light of Days” by Judy Batalion is the can’t-miss nonfiction tale of Jewish women resistance fighters in WWII. It has already been optioned by Steven Spielberg.

As more states open up, be sure to check out how you can support your local independent bookstores.

Below, check out our guide to the most anticipated books of June. And don’t forget to browse our roundup of May’s newest book releases as well as April’s most anticipated book releases.

Take a look: