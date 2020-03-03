HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Tuck yourself into your favorite reading chair, grab your most comfortable blanket and ride out the rest of winter by getting lost in one of the many fantasy and fiction novels coming out this month.
ICYMI, we’re teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year. This month, you’ll find several series beginning and others coming to a close. Author N.K. Jemisin kicks off a new series “The City We Became,” and writer Sarah J. Maas launches “House of Earth and Blood.” Hilary Mantel wraps up her epic historical fiction trilogy on Thomas Cromwell with “The Mirror And the Light.”
For fans of fiction that’s a little less fantasy-driven, there will be plenty of newcomers to choose from this month as well. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell is one of the most anticipated (and controversial) books of the year, while “Deacon King Kong” and “A Good Neighborhood” are sure to spark great book club conversations.
Fans of fantasy writer Sarah J. Maas can finally get their hands on the first of the new Crescent City series, “House of Earth and Blood.” Maas’s latest romance and fantasy mash-up launches the story of Bryce Quinlan — half Fae, half human —as she seeks to avenge the death of her friends with the help of Hunt Athalar, a notorious Fallen angel. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March 3
2
“Deacon King Kong” by James McBride
Amazon
It’s 1960s New York. A cranky old church deacon known as Sportcoat shuffles into a housing project in south Brooklyn and shoots the project’s drug dealer point blank. In a witty and hopeful tale, McBride shows what happens in the aftermath of the shooting as the neighborhood’s many diverse residents discover that hope, faith and compassion just might live in all of us. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March 3
3
“You Are Not Alone” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
Amazon
Co-authors Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen have already made a name for themselves as a dynamic force when it comes to psychological thrillers with “The Wife Between Us.” Readers will once again find themselves on the edge of their seats with “You Are Not Alone,” which follows data- and statistics-obsessed Shay Miller one fateful day when she finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March 3
4
“A Good Neighborhood” by Therese Anne Fowler
Amazon
Professor of forestry and ecology and single mother Valerie Alston-Holt is getting ready to send her son off to college when the Whitmans, a traditional and well-off family, move in next door. While they have little in common besides their property line, the two families find themselves forced to interact over a historic oak tree and the blossoming romance between their teens. Check out this contemporary fiction novel if you’ve ever found yourself wondering what it means to be a good neighbor in modern America. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March10
5
“The Mirror And The Light" by Hilary Mantel
Amazon
Hilary Mantel brings her historical fiction trilogy on Thomas Cromwell to a close with “The Mirror And the Light.” It picks up in May 1536 after the execution of Anne Boleyn. Cromwell sees the future of a new nation on the horizon, but he’s faced with rebellion at home, invaders on the horizon and a king notorious for turning on those closest to him. Need to start from the beginning? The first novel in this series is “Wolf Hall” followed by “Bring Up the Bodies.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March 10
6
“My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Amazon
At the age of 15, Vanessa Wye begins a love affair with her 42-year-old English teacher. Almost two decades later, when he’s accused of sexual abuse by a former student, Vanessa begins to re-think and reflect on their past relationship. In a book fitting the #MeToo movement, “My Dark Vanessa” alternates between the title character’s past and present, bringing up questions about agency, consent, victimhood and complicity. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March 10
7
“In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle
Amazon
Dannie Cohan is a type-A Manhattan lawyer. She just landed her dream job and a new fiance. So far, her five-year plan is right on track. But when she has a vivid dream of herself five years into the future — with a different apartment, ring and man — she decides to ignore it. That is, until four and a half years later when she meets the aforementioned dream man in real life. Goodreads calls “In Five Years” “an unforgettable love story that reminds us of the power of loyalty, friendship and the unpredictable nature of destiny.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March 10
8
“The City We Became” by N.K. Jemisin
Amazon
In Hugo-award winner and New York Times best-selling author N.K. Jemisin’s “The City We Became,” New York is more than a tumble of concrete and steel: Like all cities, it has a distinctive soul. In this first of a five-part series, five New Yorkers must come together to defend their home from an ancient evil that stirs beneath the earth. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March24
9
“The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel
Amazon
Fans of Emily St. John Mandel’s otherworldly and twisting “Station Eleven” will be thrilled to see her fifth novel, “The Glass Hotel,” published in March 2020. Goodreads calls it “a captivating novel of money, beauty, white-collar crime, ghosts, and moral compromise in which a woman disappears from a container ship off the coast of Mauritania and a massive Ponzi scheme implodes in New York, dragging countless fortunes with it.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: March 24
10
“Wow, No Thank You." by Samantha Irby
Amazon
Readers seeking a break from the news need look no further than Samantha Irby’s excellently titled and hilarious collection of essays, “Wow, No Thank You.” In her essays, Irby reflects on moving from Chicago to small-town Michigan, where she hosts book clubs, wonders at post-writing success, and more or less tends a garden and lives with her wife and two step children — or, lives “the bourgeois life of dreams.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.