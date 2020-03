“In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle

Amazon

Dannie Cohan is a type-A Manhattan lawyer. She just landed her dream job and a new fiance. So far, her five-year plan is right on track. But when she has a vivid dream of herself five years into the future — with a different apartment, ring and man — she decides to ignore it. That is, until four and a half years later when she meets the aforementioned dream man in real life. Goodreads calls “In Five Years” “an unforgettable love story that reminds us of the power of loyalty, friendship and the unpredictable nature of destiny.” Read more about it on Goodreads , and grab a copy on Amazon Expected release date: March 10