HuffPost Finds The 10 top book releases of March 2020.

Tuck yourself into your favorite reading chair, grab your most comfortable blanket and ride out the rest of winter by getting lost in one of the many fantasy and fiction novels coming out this month.

ICYMI, we’re teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year. This month, you’ll find several series beginning and others coming to a close. Author N.K. Jemisin kicks off a new series “The City We Became,” and writer Sarah J. Maas launches “House of Earth and Blood.” Hilary Mantel wraps up her epic historical fiction trilogy on Thomas Cromwell with “The Mirror And the Light.”

For fans of fiction that’s a little less fantasy-driven, there will be plenty of newcomers to choose from this month as well. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell is one of the most anticipated (and controversial) books of the year, while “Deacon King Kong” and “A Good Neighborhood” are sure to spark great book club conversations.