Top 10 Moments From The 2019 BET Awards

The 2019 BET Awards took ample opportunity to show respect to some of the titans in Black entertainment. This year featured a great mix of legends and up-and-coming talent. Here are just a few of the most memorable moments!
Mary J. Blige owning her greatness.
A leader. A queen. A living legend.
Regina Hall opening the show with her own version of Beyonce’s “Homecoming” performance, repping Washington, D.C.
She kept that same energy throughout the show, taking opportunities to slam gentrification in D.C. and show love to her hometown.
The Exonerated 5 receiving a standing ovation while introducing H.E.R. and YBN Cordae.
What a year it’s been for these gentlemen!
Tyler Perry accepting his Icon Award and telling us his studio is built on a former Confederate military base.
“I was helping somebody cross.”
Nipsey Hussle’s grandmother speaking on his behalf.
Three months after his death, the rapper was honored with the Humanitarian Award.
Cardi B’s “Album of the Year” speech.
“It’s like you’re never motherf**king perfect for these people, but the numbers don’t liiiiieeeeee!”
Offset let the world know: He’s nice with the choreography.
Y’all see that synchronization, though?!
And this gem of a photo.
This is romance!
Lizzo twerking while playing the flute.
Your fave literally could never.
And Marsai Martin giving us another great meme!
The gifted actress was stunned when she won the Young Stars Award.