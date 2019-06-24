Top 10 Moments From The 2019 BET Awards

The 2019 BET Awards took ample opportunity to show respect to some of the titans in Black entertainment. This year featured a great mix of legends and up-and-coming talent. Here are just a few of the most memorable moments!

Mary J. Blige owning her greatness.

Mary J. Blige better let em know she is a LIVING LEGEND!#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/EAh72ZeMF2 — Siobhain (@summer0001) June 24, 2019

A leader. A queen. A living legend.

Regina Hall opening the show with her own version of Beyonce’s “Homecoming” performance, repping Washington, D.C.

Regina Hall represents DC and brings out EU & Sugar Bear at the BET Awards 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/Ap3LanqFgB — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) June 24, 2019

She kept that same energy throughout the show, taking opportunities to slam gentrification in D.C. and show love to her hometown.

The Exonerated 5 receiving a standing ovation while introducing H.E.R. and YBN Cordae.

The exonerated five stand strong at the 2019 #BETAwards! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/AyI3Q9DSnx — BET (@BET) June 24, 2019

What a year it’s been for these gentlemen!

Tyler Perry accepting his Icon Award and telling us his studio is built on a former Confederate military base.

God will prepare the table before me in the presence of my enemies ⁦@tylerperry⁩ @bet #BETAwards2019 🔥🔥🔥🔥👊🏽😎 pic.twitter.com/NVaqO1LTpf — Big General (@_J_Peso) June 24, 2019

“I was helping somebody cross.”

Nipsey Hussle’s grandmother speaking on his behalf.

Nipsey's grandma: "i love him with all my heart and soul. thank you so much world for loving him too." 💙🕊🏁 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Y1agSruPr9 — The Latifah (@TheLatifah) June 24, 2019

Three months after his death, the rapper was honored with the Humanitarian Award.

Cardi B’s “Album of the Year” speech.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

“It’s like you’re never motherf**king perfect for these people, but the numbers don’t liiiiieeeeee!”

Offset let the world know: He’s nice with the choreography.

Y’all see that synchronization, though?!

And this gem of a photo.

Paras Griffin/VMN19 via Getty Images

This is romance!

Lizzo twerking while playing the flute.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

Your fave literally could never.

And Marsai Martin giving us another great meme!

Marsai Martin almost gave us the meme again! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/G0VsmLkNH8 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2019

The gifted actress was stunned when she won the Young Stars Award.