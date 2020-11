“Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Amazon

In a small back alley in Tokyo, there’s a century-old cafe that serves more than coffee. Rumor has it the cafe offers visitors the chance to go back in time — with certain rules, of course. The main one? Your trip can only last as long as it takes for your coffee to get cold. This heartwarming, quirky and wistful novel asks the age-old question: What would you change if you could travel back in time? Read more about it on Goodreads , and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop Expected release date:Nov. 17