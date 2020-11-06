HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
November is chock-full of excitement for those in the literary world who have been eagerly awaiting some of the year’s biggest new book releases, including a new book from former President Barack Obama.
ICYMI, we’ve been teaming up with the literary experts atGoodreads this year to bring you each month’s most anticipated books. This month, you’ll find several new releases that readers have been waiting months for.
The first volume of Obama’s presidential memoirs, “A Promised Land,” is out on Nov. 17. Other highly anticipated books include the sci-fi adventure sequel “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline and “The Best of Me,” a collection of the best works by David Sedaris.
Don’t let these big names distract you from other books coming out this month, though. There’s a great range of genres to peruse, including a contemporary fairytale by Megan Hunter called “The Harpy,” a true crime memoir called “We Keep the Dead Close” by Becky Cooper, and a collection of short stories called “The Office of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans.
As always, be sure to see if these books are available at your local bookstore. To support local bookstores, we’re linking the books below to Bookshop, which lets you choose to either donate profits from your purchase to a specific shop or into a collective fund that’s divided between independent bookstores. You can find all 10 books on Amazon, too.
Check out the 10 most anticipated new books coming out this November below:
“The Best of Me” by David Sedaris
Both lifelong fans and more recent enthusiasts will enjoy David Sedaris’ new collection of his most memorable works. In these hilarious but heartfelt essays, Sedaris reflects on falling in love, aging and the passing of a parent. He also recounts shopping for rare taxidermy and hand-feeding a carnivorous bird, all with his famous sharp wit. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 3
“The Harpy” by Megan Hunter
The latest from Megan Hunter is a work of contemporary fiction that starts when the main character Lucy’s routine life is upended by the discovery that her husband Jake has been having an affair. The couple comes to a special arrangement: They will stay together, but to make things even, Lucy will hurt Jake exactly three times without repercussion. This simmering novel is about love, revenge, control, metamorphosis and renewal. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 3
“Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson
“Rhythm of War” — which has been named a Goodreads Choice 2020 nominee — is a sequel to “Oathbringer” and part of the Stormlight Archive series. This epic fantasy picks up a year into a protracted, brutal war between the Knights Radiant and their enemy, when a new technological advancement begins to change the face of the battle. Meanwhile, Kaladin Stormblessed is facing his own issues within the Knights Radiant and must find a solution if they’re going to stand a chance against the evil god Odium. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 3
“White Ivy” by Susie Yang
Ivy Lin learns to pilfer and lie from her immigrant grandmother while growing up outside of Boston. But when her mother discovers her mischievous ways, Ivy is shipped off to China. Years later, Ivy returns to Boston, only to bump into the sister of her childhood crush (or obsession), Gideon Speyer. What transpires is a twisting tale that’s a love triangle, a coming-of-age story, and “a glimpse into the dark side of a woman who yearns for success at any cost.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 3
“The Office of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans’ collection of short fictional stories explores big issues, such as race and culture, through the lens of individual characters at specific moments in their lives. Her diverse cast of characters experience love, lust and grief — “all while exploring how history haunts us, personally and collectively.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 10
“We Keep the Dead Close” by Becky Cooper
Part memoir, part true crime novel, “We Keep the Dead Close” by Becky Cooper dives into the mysterious murder of Jane Britton, a graduate student in Harvard’s anthropology department in 1969. Grand Central Publishing calls this book “a rumination on the violence and oppression that rules our revered institutions, a ghost story reflecting one young woman's past onto another's present, and a love story for a girl who was lost to history.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 10
“A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
If you’re not too tired of politics yet this month, check out the first volume of Barack Obama’s presidential memoir, “A Promised Land.” In this “honest,” “candid,” “intimate and introspective” memoir, Obama details his journey from young man to leader of the free world. He discusses everything from his victory to assessing world leaders, running for office as a Black American, the impact of the presidency on his family, and more. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 17
“Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
In a small back alley in Tokyo, there’s a century-old cafe that serves more than coffee. Rumor has it the cafe offers visitors the chance to go back in time — with certain rules, of course. The main one? Your trip can only last as long as it takes for your coffee to get cold. This heartwarming, quirky and wistful novel asks the age-old question: What would you change if you could travel back in time? Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 17
“Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline
This highly anticipated follow-up to “Ready Player One” will whisk readers back into the virtual future for more riddles and a new quest. In “Ready Player Two,” Wade Watts must solve a final Easter egg from Oasis founder James Halliday while facing a new dangerous rival. What hangs in the balance this time? Wade’s life, the future of Oasis and the fate of humanity. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 24
“The Thirty Names of Night” by Zeyn Joukhadar
“The Thirty Names of Night” begins fives years after a suspicious fire kills the mother of a closeted Syrian American trans boy, who is searching for a new name while caring for his grandmother. Pick up this book if you want to read about ghosts, Little Syria in New York City, rare birds, the history of queer and transgender people and more. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop.
Expected release date:Nov. 24
