“Memorial” by Bryan Washington

Mike is a Japanese-American chef at a Mexican restaurant. Benson is a Black daycare teacher. Mike and Benson have been together for a few years, but are beginning to wonder if their relationship has run its course. When Mike suddenly flies to Osaka to be with his estranged and dying father, however, both men find themselves learning more about themselves, each others' pasts and what they want for the future. Will it bring them closer together? Or further apart? Read more about it on Goodreads and grab a copy on Amazon or Bookshop Expected release date: October 6