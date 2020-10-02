HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You'll want to add this new fall book releases to your to-read list.

It’s officially spooky season, and this month’s list of most anticipated books is on brand. This month’s newest book releases are brimming with fantasy novels ready to whisk you away to worlds with witches, mysterious deaths, magic and more.

If you don’t know, each month this year we’ve been teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books of the year.

If you’ve had enough mystery and terror this year, there are a few great non-fantasy options this month, too. “Memorial” by Bryan Washington is a fictional story about how the unexpected impacts a couple’s tenuous relationship, and Maggie Smith’s series of poems and essays in “Keep Moving” offers inspiration for those that have suffered loss.

As always, be sure to see if these books are available at your local bookstore. To support local bookstores, we’re linking the books below to Bookshop, which lets you choose between donating profits from your purchase to a specific bookstore or into a collective fund that’s divided between independent bookstores. You can find all 10 books on Amazon, too.

Check out the 10 most anticipated new books coming out this October below: