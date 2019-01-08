Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
The 10 Highest-Rated Dog Treats On Chewy

The treats your fur-baby deserves 🦴
By Danielle Gonzalez
01/08/2019 03:39pm ET
gollykim via Getty Images

You wouldn’t feed your child just any snack, so shouldn’t your fur-baby deserve the best treats, too? Instead of grabbing the first bag of bones or kibble treats you see, give your furry friend treats that are healthy, tasty, fun and that other dog owners swear by.

While your pet might love snack time, dog treats aren’t always made with the highest-quality ingredients. They can contain fillers, preservatives and empty calories that can affect your dog’s health over time. Instead, there are plenty of healthy and affordable dog treats out there, if you know what to look for.

Look for treats made with all-natural ingredients. Better yet, some come fortified with vitamins that can improve your pet’s digestion, energy and overall health over time. You can also find treats that address your pet’s overlooked health concerns, like teeth and gums.

Give your pet healthy and fun treats without the hassle of reading every label. That’s why we’ve turned to the experts — that is, dog owners themselves — to weigh in on the best treats for dogs. We skimmed the highest-rated, most-reviewed dog treats on pet site Chewy to find the ones dog owners swear by the most.

Take a look at the 10 top-rated dog treats on Chewy that your dog will be sure to love.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
SmartBones SmartSticks Peanut Butter Chews Dog Treats
Chewy
Made with real chicken, vegetables and other healthy ingredients these rawhide-free treats are easy for your dog to digest, unlike regular rawhide treats which may cause intestinal blockage.
Rating: 4.6
Reviews: 1,288
Shop here
2
American Journey Peanut Butter Recipe Grain-Free Oven Baked Crunchy Biscuit Dog Treats
Chewy
Baked with healthy ingredients like peas, chickpeas, and real peanut butter, these snacks are grain-free and crunchy.
Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 1,342
Shop here
3
Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats
Chewy
Stop doggie breath with these treats designed to control and remove plaque and tartar with added vitamins and minerals.
Rating:4.5
Reviews:1,390
Shop here
4
USA Bones & Chews Roasted Marrow Bone 6" Dog Treat
Chewy
Slow-roasted and made with 100 percent natural USA beef bones , these treats provide hours of chewing for your pet.
Rating: 4.4
Reviews: 1,861
Shop here
5
Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Beef & Filet Mignon Recipe Dog Treats
Chewy
Fortified with 12 vitamins and minerals, these gourmet snacks are made with real beef and filet mignon for a tender snack that’s easy on the gums.
Rating:4.9
Reviews: 670
Shop here
6
Good 'n' Fun Triple Flavor Kabobs Chicken, Duck & Chicken Liver Dog Chews
Chewy
Made with premium pork, beef, chicken, and duck, these chews are filled with flavor.
Rating: 4.8
Reviews: 692
Shop here
7
Pedigree Dentastix Large Original Dog Treats
Chewy
Proven to reduce plaque and tartar buildup, these treats are a great addition to your dogs daily routine and will contribute to their dental health.
Rating: 4.8
Reviews: 1,042
Shop here
8
Blue Buffalo Health Bars Baked with Bacon, Egg & Cheese Dog Treats
Chewy
Made using natural ingredients and filled with omega 3 and antioxidants, these crunchy treats are free of the corn, wheat and soy products many dogs can be allergic to.
Rating: 4.4
Reviews:1,118
Shop here
9
Merrick Power Bites Real Texas Beef Recipe Grain-Free Soft & Chewy Dog Treats, 6-oz bag
Chewy
Deboned meat, fresh fruits, and vegetables are the main ingredients in these soft, chewy treats.
Rating: 4.2
Reviews: 784
Shop here
10
Greenies Pill Pockets Canine Chicken Flavor Dog Treats
Chewy
Make giving your dog medication easier with these savory treats that have a pouch perfect for concealing pills.
Rating:4.7
Reviews: 1,506
Shop here
