gollykim via Getty Images

You wouldn’t feed your child just any snack, so shouldn’t your fur-baby deserve the best treats, too? Instead of grabbing the first bag of bones or kibble treats you see, give your furry friend treats that are healthy, tasty, fun and that other dog owners swear by.

While your pet might love snack time, dog treats aren’t always made with the highest-quality ingredients. They can contain fillers, preservatives and empty calories that can affect your dog’s health over time. Instead, there are plenty of healthy and affordable dog treats out there, if you know what to look for.

Look for treats made with all-natural ingredients. Better yet, some come fortified with vitamins that can improve your pet’s digestion, energy and overall health over time. You can also find treats that address your pet’s overlooked health concerns, like teeth and gums.

Give your pet healthy and fun treats without the hassle of reading every label. That’s why we’ve turned to the experts — that is, dog owners themselves — to weigh in on the best treats for dogs. We skimmed the highest-rated, most-reviewed dog treats on pet site Chewy to find the ones dog owners swear by the most.

Take a look at the 10 top-rated dog treats on Chewy that your dog will be sure to love.