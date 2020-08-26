HuffPost Finds

The Best 4-Star Finds Hiding In Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

These are the best deals that have 4-star ratings and hundreds (even thousands!) of reviews.

These top-rated Nordstrom finds get a gold star from us, too ⭐
Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale is still going on now, but it ends on Aug. 30. So you might want to check out sooner rather than later.

If you don’t know, it’s the biggest sale that Nordstrom holds each year, featuring markdowns on brands like Madewell and Halogen. This year, we’ve spotted everything from work-from-home essentials to sports bras to run everywhere in. The sale is well-timed too, if you looking for fall weather finds to stock up on, including coats and sweaters.

You might also be wondering what’s really worth getting during the sale — what are the top-rated items that Nordstrom shoppers have raved about?

Glad you asked. We searched through Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for the finds that have at least a 4-star rating and hundreds, and even thousands, of reviews. (That’s because, oftentimes, 5-star-rated items don’t have many reviews).

From Hunter rain boots to a now-famous Natori bra that has over 3,000 reviews, we put together a collection below of the most well-reviewed items to get on sale at Nordstrom right now.

Check out these top-rated items that you can get at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale:

1
Hunter Tour Packable Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom
These boots have a 4.5-star rating over more 317 reviews. You can find them in sizes 5 to 11. Originally $150, get them now for $100 at Nordstrom.
2
Wacoal Perfect Primer Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
This bra has a 4.8-star rating over 343 reviews. It comes in sizes 34D to 42G. Originally $62, get it now for $41 at Nordstrom.
3
Halogen Open Front Pocket Cardigan
Nordstrom
This cardigan has a 4.7-star rating over 354 reviews. It comes in sizes XS to XXL, with petite sizes, too. Originally $79, get it now for $46 at Nordstrom.
4
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
These leggings have 4.6-star rating over 6,756 reviews. You can find them in sizes XXS to XL, along with plus sizes. Originally $59, get them now for $39 at Nordstrom.
5
BP. Cozy Top
Nordstrom
This top has a 4.6-star rating over 162 reviews. It comes in sizes XXS to XL. Originally $39, get it now for $25 at Nordstrom.
6
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
This cardigan has a 4.7-star rating over 3,248 reviews. It comes in sizes M and L/XL. Originally $116, get it now for $69 at Nordstrom.
7
Madewell Remi Mule
Nordstrom
This mule has a 4.2-star rating over 190 reviews. You'll find these in sizes 5 to 11. Originally $88, get them now for $50 at Nordstrom.
8
Natori Bliss Cotton Girl Briefs
Nordstrom
These briefs have a 4.8-star rating over 748 reviews. They come in sizes XS to XXL. Originally $20, get them now for $15 at Nordstrom.
9
NIC + ZOE Wonderstretch Straight Leg Pants
Nordstrom
These pants have a 4.2-star rating over 322 reviews. The pants comes in sizes 0 to 18, along with petite sizes. Originally $134, get them now for $80 at Nordstrom.
10
Halogen Absolute Camisole
Nordstrom
This camisole has a 4.4-star rating over 549 reviews. It comes in sizes XS to XXL. Originally $19, get it now for $12 at Nordstrom.
11
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
This bra has a 4.6-star rating over 3,087 reviews. You can find it in sizes 30B to 36G. Originally $68, get it now for $40 at Nordstrom.
12
Caslon Drape Collar Knit Blazer
Nordstrom
This blazer has a 4.3-star rating over 355 reviews. You can find it in sizes XS to XXL. Originally $69, get it now for $40 at Nordstrom.
13
Vince Camuto Rumpled Satin Blouse
Nordstrom
This blouse has 4.5-star rating over 275 reviews. It comes in sizes XXS to XXL and plus sizes, too. Originally $59, get it now for $30 at Nordstrom.
14
Vince Camuto Stretch Knit Midi Tube Skirt
Nordstrom
This skirt has a 4.4-star rating over 238 reviews. You can find it in sizes XXS to XL, plus petite sizes. Originally $49, get it now for $39 at Nordstrom.
15
Halogen Wide Leg Crop Pants
Nordstrom
These pants have a 4.2-star rating over 135 reviews. You can find them in sizes XS to XXL. Originally $69, get them now for $40 at Nordstrom.
16
Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt
Nordstrom
This shirt has a 4.4-star rating over 975 reviews. It comes in sizes XXS to M. Originally $158, get it now for $100 at Nordstrom.
17
Vince Camuto High Rise Leggings (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
These leggings have a 4.6-star rating over 175 reviews. They come in sizes 1X to 3X. Originally $59, get them now for $49 at Nordstrom.
18
Natori Rose Dream Custom Coverage Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
This bra has a 4.8-star rating over 1,380 reviews. It comes in sizes 32B to 38DDD. Originally $72, get it now for $43 at Nordstrom.
