If Your Mom Thinks She Doesn’t Need A Mother’s Day Gift, Perhaps These Legions Of Positive Reviews Will Sway Her

A set of ultra-soft bamboo sheets

4.5 out of 5 starsFor fans of affordable luxury, this bamboo sheet is the perfect gift. I reviewed these sheets last summer and they are worthy of the attention our readers gave them. They have over 129,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, are made of a cozy bamboo fabric blended with microfibers and are equipped with moisture-wicking technology. They even have deep, elastic pockets so no one has to worry about the fitted sheet snapping off the mattress in the middle of the night. The set is available in multiple colors, including lavender, burnt orange, olive green, rose gold and emerald green."I have bought six sets of these sheets in different colors in queen and king sizes. Four sets were gifts and two sets for myself. Everyone that I gave these to as gifts love how soft and wrinkle free they are. They love the colors and all have gone back and bought extra sets of sheets their self because they loved them as much as I did. They were actually washing them and putting them right back on their beds because theirs were not as soft and wrinkle free as these." — Amazon customer