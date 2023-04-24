ShoppingMother's DayGift Guides

If Your Mom Thinks She Doesn’t Need A Mother’s Day Gift, Perhaps These Legions Of Positive Reviews Will Sway Her

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/wowshow-Thick-Earrings-Howllow-Plated/dp/B0BK4SYJ8B?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wowshow hoop earrings" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/wowshow-Thick-Earrings-Howllow-Plated/dp/B0BK4SYJ8B?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Wowshow hoop earrings</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B097CNMZF5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon one-step volumizer brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B097CNMZF5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Revlon one-step volumizer brush</a>, <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Fgs%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-plush-robe" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brooklinen super plush robe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=64413bd1e4b039ec4e7d36ca&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Fgs%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-plush-robe" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Brooklinen super plush robe</a>
Wowshow hoop earrings, Revlon one-step volumizer brush, Brooklinen super plush robe

Choosing a Mother’s Day gift for your mom who has everything (or at least thinks she does) can be a challenging task, especially if you want to give her a present she will actually use — and if she already has tons of jewelry, the latest tech gadgets and a skincare collection impressive enough to go up against the most skilled estheticians.

But if you’re stumped on what token of appreciation will be suitable for your mom, fear not: We scoured the internet to find the highest reviewed and top-rated products that make excellent Mother’s Day gifts, at multiple price points. Check them out below.

1
Target
An expert-recommended stand mixer
Target rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Sure, there are multiple KitchenAid mixers on the market, but the KitchenAid Professional 5-qt stand mixer is preferred by professionals because of its bowl-lift style. This design features a stationary head and uses a lever to raise and lower the bowl for mixing or adding ingredients. The mixer has 67 touch points around the bowl to thoroughly combine ingredients, plus 10 speeds for whipping cream, kneading dough, mixing cake batter and pretty much anything else a recipe calls for.

Promising review: "This is one of the best gifts I've ever gotten. It has the torque I need for my double batches of peanut butter cookies and I'm thrilled to grind my own hamburger!" — SwampRat
$449.99 at Target
2
Our Place
A new oven-safe (!) version of the Always Pan
Our Place rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The new-and-improved Always Pan 2.0 has the same useful features as the original model, including a design made to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, like a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer and skillet. But the new version is also oven-safe up to 450 degrees! Plus, it has a longer lasting ceramic nonstick coating. It comes in multiple colors, including gray, sage, red, lime green and lavender.

Promising review: "Received mine as a gift from my kids a year ago has become my favorite pan to use. Enjoy it so much I bought this one as a wedding gift for my neighbor who loves to cook." — Cheryl M.
$150 at Our Place
3
Brooklinen
A plush Brooklinen robe
Brooklinen rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Available in blue, light gray, white, pink stripes, dark gray and an array of limited edition colors, this cozy Turkish cotton robe is the perfect accessory to give as a gift to moms who always seems to be cold or who want to warm up after a shower. It comes in sizes S-XL.

Promising review: "We got this as a gift for my mother in law, she has since let us know several times how much she loves the robe without us asking, so I will consider this a win!!!" — Grace J.
$99 at Brooklinen
4
Amazon
A set of ultra-soft bamboo sheets
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

For fans of affordable luxury, this bamboo sheet is the perfect gift. I reviewed these sheets last summer and they are worthy of the attention our readers gave them. They have over 129,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, are made of a cozy bamboo fabric blended with microfibers and are equipped with moisture-wicking technology. They even have deep, elastic pockets so no one has to worry about the fitted sheet snapping off the mattress in the middle of the night. The set is available in multiple colors, including lavender, burnt orange, olive green, rose gold and emerald green.

Promising review: "I have bought six sets of these sheets in different colors in queen and king sizes. Four sets were gifts and two sets for myself. Everyone that I gave these to as gifts love how soft and wrinkle free they are. They love the colors and all have gone back and bought extra sets of sheets their self because they loved them as much as I did. They were actually washing them and putting them right back on their beds because theirs were not as soft and wrinkle free as these." — Amazon customer
$27.95+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
An indoor smart garden
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Your mom can grow veggies and herbs year-round with the AeroGarden Harvest hydroponic indoor garden. It includes a gourmet seed pod kit containing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint. It can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12 inches tall.

Promising review: "I have an older model myself and have been using it continuously for about 3 years. I gifted this model to my mom for Mother’s Day this year and she absolutely loves it. Easy to maintain, small footprint on her kitchen counter, and grows usable herbs incredibly fast. She was really impressed at how quickly the plants bounced back after a partial harvest. Big success!" — Erin M Ragsdale
$109.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An ultra-popular lip sleeping mask
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This cult-favorite Laneige lip sleeping mask creates a seal on the lips and lets the product’s hydrating ingredients soak in overnight.

Promising review: "I use this myself and have given it as a gift many times (recipients were all just as thrilled). I am over 50, and my lips chap easily. Now that I have been using this product every night, I start the day with smooth, happy lips. I love the vanilla scent, but friends tell me the other scents are fabulous as well." — Karen Streeter
$24 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A three-piece hard-shell luggage set
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Every mom who travels often will love this 3-piece luggage set that includes two carry-on pieces and one larger checked bag, each fitted with TSA-accepted security locks, spacious dual-compartment interiors and silent multi-directional spinner wheels. The set comes in multiple colors, including pink, green, navy blue, black and white.

Promising review: "I travel for work every week. I bought this luggage set a year ago and it has held up incredibly, especially the carry on sized one. The interiors are spacious, and the colors are vibrant and easy to spot at luggage claim (I have the purple set, and I bought the red set for my mom). I would definitely recommend this set to any traveler. It is a great value for the price!" — Caitlin O
$189.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
An all-in-one hair dryer and hot air brush
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This versatile Revlon hot air brush dries, styles and adds volume to hair, all at the same time. With three heat/speed settings and a unique non-detachable oval shape, it promises to reduce frizz by 30% (and consequently makes mornings 100% less stressful).

Promising review: "This thing is like having both a hairdryer and styler in one awesome device. I got this as a gift and love it because it’s so easy to use and saves me time. This would even make a good baby shower gift for mamas because we need all the extra time we can get!" — Mackenzie
$39.89 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of comfy cloud slides
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

These unisex slides offer a cloud-like feel and come in both women’s and men’s sizes (up to 14 1/2 and 12 1/2, respectively). With a similar look to pool slides, they come in a variety of fun hues and basic neutrals including pale pink, olive green, orange, yellow, blue, leopard print, white and light.

Promising review: "This shoes are perfect. I originally received a pair as a gift and ended up losing them in the delivery room after I gave birth. I was so sad I ended up buying a new pair because I couldn’t live without them!!! They are perfect around the house but I do occasionally wear them out." — Abigail
$23.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
An espresso machine with over 21,000 reviews
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Your coffee-loving mom can cafe-quality espresso in the comfort of their home with the Breville Barista Express espresso machine. Lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots are pulled to precision alongside a conical burr grinder that grinds beans on demand and a frother for making perfectly delicious steamed milk. It’s the stuff coffee dreams are made of.

Promising review: "Perfect!!! I’m a new mother, and a full time worker. My coffee keeps me alive! I was a professional barista for several years. This machine heats up quickly and has a wonderful [manual] steam wand. Using this machine I felt like I was back at the café using the Lavazza espresso maker. It has so many grind settings. I prefer a finer setting then 3 shots of espresso with some extra dry foam on my giant cup. And when the filter is full it even has a sign to tell you to dump the water and a light to let you know when to clean out the filter in the water tank. It’s the best home machine I’ve ever had! Simply beautiful." — Pumpkin711
$742.94 at Amazon
11
True Botanicals
A skincare set for glowy skin
True Botanicals rating: more than 2,252 five-star reviews

For the skin care enthusiast mom, this luxe three-step set from True Botanicals is the perfect gift. It contains the brand's Pure Radiance Oil (which our senior shopping writer Lourdes Uribe swears by), Chebula Active Serum and Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm.

Promising review: "I have never received so many compliments on my skin. As a new mom I’m often without makeup so having moisturized and glowing skin is all I want. Never looking back!" — Tiff H.
$198 at True Botanicals
12
Amazon
An affordable mascara that provides amazing results
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Essence's Lash Princess false lash effect mascara has over 300,000 five-star reviews. It comes expert-recommended and picks up every lash, giving dramatic volume and intense color without clumping.

Promising review: "This has become my favorite mascara! I love the length and volume you get with this, without breaking the bank. Also, there's no flakiness, which is a definite plus! I've even gifted it to my mom and my daughters. Definitely recommend." — karen4009
$4.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
An actually powerful smoothie maker
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

The Ninja Foodi smoothie maker and nutrient extractor will almost literally blow your favorite smoothie lover away, and it has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 9,000 Amazon reviews. (It also comes at the recommendation of HuffPost's food editor, who uses it regularly.) The set contains a 14-ounce smoothie bowl maker with built-in tamper that easily powers through frozen ingredients, two 24-ounce nutrient extraction cups to blend smoothies and other liquids and lids for all three containers.

Promising review: "This was a gift for my daughter. She has 6 children, ages 2-6. She wanted something to make smoothies that would be easy enough for the older kids to use. She texted me today and said she absolutely loves it!" — tomboy
$99.81 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of chic hoop earrings
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

HuffPost Shopping writer Griffin Wynne wrote about their favorite pair of chunky hoop earrings last year and they will be a hit for the accessories fan in your life, too. These subtle earrings come in silver, rose gold and gold and are available in diameters of 25, 30, 40 and 50 millimeters.

Promising review: "You need these earrings. They are worth every penny. I've worn them every single day for over a year now. I've worn them in the water- they haven't tarnished or turned my ears green. They are light weight and non-irritating. I've gifted them to everyone I know. Get them!!!" — Melissa
$12.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pair of second-generation Apple AirPods
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

With the second-generation AirPods, they can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharging with the included compact charging case. They can also get easy access to Siri by simply saying, “Hey Siri.”

Promising review: "These were my Mother’s Day gift from my family. Last one in the family to get them. I kept saying I didn’t need, I liked my big headphones. I needed something smaller for Distance Learning - so many meetings on the computer! I LOVE THESE! I use them all of the time! Should have gotten them years ago!" — Shawneboy
$99 at Amazon
