It’s time to moisturize, mist and mask away all the stress you have about the world. In case you missed it, Sephora’s annual spring sale is here and officially open to everyone who’s a Beauty Insider member.
There are three tiers of Sephora membership: Rouge (those who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora), VIB (those who spend $350 a year) and Beauty Insider (you can sign up for free and there’s no minimum you have to spend).
While the “Spring Savings Event” started early for Rouge members, who get 20% off their orders until May 1, this week is when the VIB and Insider members can get 15% and 10% off respectively.
All members can use code SPRINGSAVE at checkout. The sale ends on April 29 for VIBs and April 27 for Insiders.
And this sale’s your chance to stock up on your tried and true favorites — like that mascara you can’t go on a Zoom call without — you might be looking to test out a product that your one friend can’t stop talking about.
The editors at HuffPost Finds are eager to get our hands (and brushes) into some beauty items, too. I, for one, will be slathering on this Gucci face and lip gloss before jumping on my morning call.
And while we were looking through Sephora’s selection of beauty, we kept our eyes on the reviews and ratings of popular products as well. So we set out to find the best beauty buys that Sephora has to offer, based on how high their ratings were and the number of reviews they had.
Of course, there are products like the beautyblender and Laura Mercier’s loose setting powder that have become mainstream favorites. So we wanted to round up makeup, skin care and hair care products that you might not have known are so highly-rated and reviewed.
The 20 finds below have a 4-star rating or more and thousands of reviews. Plus, we broke them down by features, like what they do and if they have a “Clean at Sephora” seal (which means they’re free of specific sulfates and parabens).
Check out these top-rated finds with thousands of reviews at Sephora:
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser
Rating:
It has a 4.5-star rating across 11,000 reviews. Yes, you read that right.What It Does:
This cleanser's meant to melt dirt, oil, makeup and help with dryness and dullness.
Smells Like:
It doesn't say that it has a specific scent but there's rosewood, sandalwood and sage oils in it. Vegan:
Nope.Clean at Sephora seal:
Nope, but it is free of phthalates. $$$: Find the standard size for $24
.
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
Rating:
It's got a 4.3-star rating over more than a 1,000 reviews. What It Does:
It's an eye cream that's supposed to help with signs of aging (like fine lines and wrinkles) and can prep eyes for makeup.
Smells Like:
It doesn't say it has a particular scent per se. It does have white peony extract in it, though. Vegan:
No, but it's cruelty- and gluten-free. It comes in recyclable packaging.Clean at Sephora seal:
It's got the green stamp.
$$$:Find it for $60
.
Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15
Rating:
It has a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,500 reviews. What It Does:
This is a moisturizing lip balm that gives off a sheer color and has some sun protection, too.
Shades:
It comes in 15 shades and two finishes — a satin finish and a shimmer one.
Smells Like:
It doesn't say, but it does have an oil blend of avocado and jojoba. Vegan:
Nope!Clean at Sephora seal:
It doesn't have the seal, but it is free ofsulfates SLS and SLES. $$$:Find it for $24
.
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
Rating:
It has a 4.2-star rating with more than 2,500 reviews.What It Does:
It's a color correcting treatment (with SPF 30, too) for redness and blemishes that turns from green to beige.
Smells Like:
It doesn't say but lavender and rosemary leaf oil are listed as ingredients. Vegan:
No. Clean at Sephora seal:
No, it doesn't. But it is free of oxybenzone and parabens. $$$:Find it for $52
.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Rating:
It has a 4.3-star rating across more than 2,000 reviews.What It Does:
This overnight mask is meant to be moisturizing and hydrating for dry and dull skin.
Smells Like:
It's got a blend of sleepy scents, including orange flower, rose and sandalwood. Vegan:
Nope, but Laneige says it doesn't test on animals. Clean at Sephora seal:
Nope, but it is free of parabens and phthalates. $$$:Find it for $25
.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sephora
It has a 4.2-star rating across 3,000 reviews. What It Does:
It's become a cult classic but you might not know what it actually does. This treatment is meant to help with dark spots, discoloration and fine lines. You can leave it on, day and night, and use it as a mask. Vegan:
Yes! It's alsocruelty- and gluten-free, using recyclable packaging.Clean at Sephora seal:
Yes, so it's free of parabens. $$$: Just this January
, the price permanently dropped and the standard size is now $85
.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Sephora
It has a 4.4-star rating over more than 1,000 reviews. What It Does:
It's an invisible and lightweight makeup primer with SPF 40 and can be used on all kinds of skin types. Vegan:
Yes! Plus, it's reef-safe too. Clean at Sephora seal:
It's got the official green badge. $$$: Find it for $34
. The value size is $44.
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Face Oil
Sephora
It has a 4.4-star rating with over a 1,000 reviews. What It Does:
It's a facial oil with antioxidants that's supposed to be hydrating and give you a glow, too.
Smells Like:
It's fragrance free. Vegan:
Yup, plus it's cruelty-free.Clean at Sephora seal:
Yes and it doesn't have any essential oils or silicones in it. $$$:Find it for $72
.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Exfoliating Peel Gel
Rating:
It has a 4.5-star rating with over a 1,000 reviews.What It Does:
This peeling gel can be used to exfoliate for fresher-looking skin.
Smells Like:
There isn't a description of a particular scent. There are pineapple and pomegranate enzymes in it, though.Vegan:
No.Clean at Sephora seal:
No, but it doesn't have sulfates SLS and SLES.$$$:Find the standard size for $48 and the value size for $89
.
Glow Recipe Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask
Sephora
It has 4-star rating with over 2,000 reviews. What It Does:
It's a "pillow proof" sleeping mask that's meant to hydrate skin overnight and help with the look of pores.
Smells Like:
It doesn't specifically say that it smells like watermelon, but watermelon extract is one of the main ingredients.Vegan:
Yup, it's cruelty-free, too. Clean at Sephora seal:
It's got the green stamp of approval. $$$:Find it for $45
.
MILK MAKEUP Vegan Milk Moisturizer
Sephora
It has a 4.4-star rating over more than 1,000 reviews. What It Does:
It's a lightweight moisturizer made of vegan milks that's meant for normal and dry skin.
Smells Like:
There's no description of a particular scent, but it does have fig, oat and argan milks in it. Vegan:
Yup — the name gives it away. And it's cruelty- and gluten-free, too. Clean at Sephora seal:
It's got the official little green seal and doesn't use oxybenzone or triclosan. $$$: Find it for $38
.
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
Sephora
It has a 4.6-star rating over more than 3,500 reviews. What It Does:
This balm's actually a makeup remover and face cleanser. It's supposed to melt away makeup (even things that are long-lasting) without drying out you skin.
Smells Like:
There's no description of a particular scent, but it does have turmeric extract and papaya enzymes. Vegan:
Yes — it's cruelty- and gluten-free, too. And this product comes in recyclable packaging.Clean at Sephora seal:
Yes it does! There's no parabens or phthalates in this balm. $$$: Find it for $22
.
Caudalie Grape Water
Sephora
It has a 4.4-star rating across a 1,000 reviews. What It Does:
You can spritz this on for some hydration or to help reduce redness. You can choose to use it a setting spray and toner after cleansing as well. It's made entirely out of grape water and grape juice.
Smells like:
You might guess that this spray has an overwhelming grape scent, but I use it daily and it just doesn't have a strong smell at all. It just smells fresh and clean. Vegan:
Yup.Clean at Sephora seal:
Yes, so it's free of certain sulfates. $$$: The standard size is $10 and the value size is $18
.
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Pen
Sephora
It has a 4.3-star rating with over 4,000 reviews. What It Does:
This brightening pen can be used for an all-over your face for a natural looking luminosity. The antioxidants in it are meant to get rid of signs of tiredness.
Shades:
It has 14 shades, ranging from "luminous milk" to "luminous mocha."Vegan:
Nope.Clean at Sephora seal:
No, but it's free of parabens, phthalates and mineral oil.$$$:Find it for $35
.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss
Sephora
It has a 4.5-star rating across a 1,000 reviews. What It Does:
If you're more into mattes, this isn't
a lip gloss for you — it's supposed to give your lips a look of "30 coats of lacquer." Shades:
There's currently 33 shades and two finishes, shimmer and high-shine (which is more opaque).
Smells Like:
It's mint-scented. I actually own it and can confirm there's a barely-there hint of peppermint. Vegan:
Nope, but it is cruelty-free. Clean at Sephora seal:
Nope.$$$: Find it for $29
.
OLEHENRIKSEN Transforming Walnut Scrub
Sephora
It has a 4.7-star rating across almost 2,000 reviews. What It Does:
This exfoliating (thanks to walnut powder) facial scrub is supposed to help purify pores and reduce dullness.
Smells Like:
It doesn't say that it has a nutty scent. But here's a fun fact according to the description: walnuts are Ole Henriksen’s favorite snack. Vegan:
Yup. Clean At Sephora Seal:
Yes, it does.$$$:Find it for $28
.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Sephora
It has the largest number of reviews among all Olaplex products at Sephora with over 2,500 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. What It Does:
This treatment is meant to help with breakage and give hair a better look and feel. It works with all different hair textures. Vegan:
Nope.Clean at Sephora seal:
Yup!$$$: Find it for $56.
CLINIQUE Bottom Lash Mascara
Sephora
It has 4.4-star rating across more than 1,500 reviews. What It Does:
This little mascara has a brush that's specifically for coating your bottom lashes. Vegan:
Nope.Clean at Sephora seal:
Nope.$$$:Find it for $12
.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Sephora
It has a 4.4-star rating across 14,000 reviews. What It Does:
With a retractable tip, this pencil is supposed to fill out those (admittedly annoying) spots where your eyebrows aren't as full or are over-tweezed. Shades:
There's 10 shades, ranging from colors "blonde" to "granite". Vegan:
Nope.Clean at Sephora seal:
No, but it is free of parabens. $$$: Find it for $23
.
Herbivore Blue Tansy Fruit Enzyme Resurfacing Clarity Mask
Sephora
It has a 4.4-star rating with over a 1,000 reviews. What It Does:
This mask's main ingredient is blue tansy oil, which is meant to help soothe skin and reduce redness. Plus, it's supposed to unclog pores.
Smells Like:
It doesn't say that it has a special scent, but ingredients include willow bark and aloe leaf. Vegan:
Yes! Clean at Sephora seal:
It's got the official stamp.$$$:Find it for $48
.