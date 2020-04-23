HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

It’s time to moisturize, mist and mask away all the stress you have about the world. In case you missed it, Sephora’s annual spring sale is here and officially open to everyone who’s a Beauty Insider member.

There are three tiers of Sephora membership: Rouge (those who spend $1,000 a year at Sephora), VIB (those who spend $350 a year) and Beauty Insider (you can sign up for free and there’s no minimum you have to spend).

While the “Spring Savings Event” started early for Rouge members, who get 20% off their orders until May 1, this week is when the VIB and Insider members can get 15% and 10% off respectively.

All members can use code SPRINGSAVE at checkout. The sale ends on April 29 for VIBs and April 27 for Insiders.

And this sale’s your chance to stock up on your tried and true favorites — like that mascara you can’t go on a Zoom call without — you might be looking to test out a product that your one friend can’t stop talking about.

The editors at HuffPost Finds are eager to get our hands (and brushes) into some beauty items, too. I, for one, will be slathering on this Gucci face and lip gloss before jumping on my morning call.

And while we were looking through Sephora’s selection of beauty, we kept our eyes on the reviews and ratings of popular products as well. So we set out to find the best beauty buys that Sephora has to offer, based on how high their ratings were and the number of reviews they had.

Of course, there are products like the beautyblender and Laura Mercier’s loose setting powder that have become mainstream favorites. So we wanted to round up makeup, skin care and hair care products that you might not have known are so highly-rated and reviewed.

The 20 finds below have a 4-star rating or more and thousands of reviews. Plus, we broke them down by features, like what they do and if they have a “Clean at Sephora” seal (which means they’re free of specific sulfates and parabens).