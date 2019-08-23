HuffPost Finds

5 Top-Rated Products On Sale At Sephora Right Now

Including favorites from Philosophy, Fenty Beauty and First Aid Beauty.

We found some five-star finds in the Sephora sale.
ICYMI, Sephora’s Summer Bonus Sale is going on now through Aug. 27 with 20% off for Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) and 15% off for VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year at Sephora) with code SUMMERSAVE at checkout.

Unfortunately, this particular promotion isn’t available to Beauty Insiders — but it’s a great time to sign up if you haven’t already, or to consider making those last few purchases to gain VIB status.

A lot of us view major beauty sales as the time to stock up on our tried-and-true favorites, but they’re also a good opportunity to discover new products from brands you’ve heard of but maybe haven’t tried yet, like Drunk Elephant, Becca and OUAI.

Although it’s rare to find products with exactly five stars and enough reviews to actually back them up, there are a few items that come pretty close. We rounded up a few (nearly) five-star finds from Sephora’s Summer Bonus Sale worth browsing if you’re tired of your current skin care lineup.

Below, 5-star finds from the Sephora summer sale:

1
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser: 4.5 stars and 11,000 reviews
Sephora
This award-winning one-step facial cleanser melts away dirt, oil and makeup while toning and hydrating skin so it feels clean and balanced. Formulated for all skin types and gentle enough for the sensitive eye area, it deep cleans pores while natural oil extracts help condition skin. Normally $11 get it for 15 to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
2
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer: 4.7 stars / 9,000 reviews
Sephora
This universally flattering lip luminizer leaves lips fuller and shining with a nonstick formula. Normally $18 get it for 15 to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
3
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation: 4.4 stars / 5,000 reviews
Sephora
This 24-hour liquid foundation is available in more than 55 shades with cool, neutral and warm undertones to suit all skin type with a flawless, natural and matte finish. Normally $43, get it on sale for 15 to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
4
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz: 4.4 stars / 14,000 reviews
This ultra-fine, retractable brow pencil is perfect for filling in sparse areas with fine, hair-like strokes. It comes in 10 shades. Normally $21, get it on sale for 15 to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
5
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration: 4.6 stars / 6,000 reviews
Sephora
This award-winning moisturizer is formulated with colloidal oatmeal for maximum relief and hydration. Normally $32, get it for 15 to 20% off during the Sephora sale.
