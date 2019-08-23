HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost We found some five-star finds in the Sephora sale.

ICYMI, Sephora’s Summer Bonus Sale is going on now through Aug. 27 with 20% off for Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) and 15% off for VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year at Sephora) with code SUMMERSAVE at checkout.

Unfortunately, this particular promotion isn’t available to Beauty Insiders — but it’s a great time to sign up if you haven’t already, or to consider making those last few purchases to gain VIB status.

A lot of us view major beauty sales as the time to stock up on our tried-and-true favorites, but they’re also a good opportunity to discover new products from brands you’ve heard of but maybe haven’t tried yet, like Drunk Elephant, Becca and OUAI.

Although it’s rare to find products with exactly five stars and enough reviews to actually back them up, there are a few items that come pretty close. We rounded up a few (nearly) five-star finds from Sephora’s Summer Bonus Sale worth browsing if you’re tired of your current skin care lineup.

Take a look, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter. We also have Sephora promo codes over at HuffPost Coupons, where we pull together discount codes from top brands you know and love. Below, 5-star finds from the Sephora summer sale: