HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

LightFieldStudios via Getty Images The internet's favorite off-brand straightener is on sale.

Whether you use it every day or only for special occasions, most women (and a few guys) find it crucial to have a hair straightener on hand.

If you’re looking for a straightener that’s cheaper than a BaBylissPro but that’ll give you the same strong, healthy-looking hair, the NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener might be a solution. It uses ion-boosting technology to lock in moisture and keep your hair looking strong and silky. With 1-inch tourmaline ceramic floating plates and an integrated infrared strip, this straightener heats your hair from the inside out for balanced styling.

People are obsessed with this straighter, which has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Target.

“I curl my hair with it and the next day I still have curls NO KIDDING and that is usually unheard of for my hair,” wrote one fan on Amazon. A Target reviewer wrote: “Makes my mornings so much faster. Also, it makes my hair feel nice very shiny and soft.”

The NuMe straightener heats up to 450°F in mere seconds, so you might even be able to speed up your morning routine. Get creative with new styles or stick to your signature look with a straightener that can do everything from sleek bobs to long curls.

The NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener is currently sold out at most big-name retailers, but it in stock (and cheaper) in the HuffPost Store, where it’s on sale for only $100.

If you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews. And, check out HuffPost Coupons, where we’ve pulled together promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust.

NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener - $99.99



See Deal