Yaa Gyasi follows up her debut novel “Homegoing” with “Transcendent Kingdom,” a “powerful, raw, intimate, deeply layered novel about a Ghanaian family in Alabama.” It follows Gifty, a sixth-year candidate in neuroscience at Stanford, as she looks for the scientific cause of the suffering around her while grappling with questions about the evangelical church in which she was raised. Check out Gyasi’s latest for a tale of faith, science, religion and love. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: Sept. 1
2
“When No One Is Watching” by Alyssa Cole
Amazon
Sydney Green’s Brooklyn neighborhood is changing: "For sale" signs pop up and her neighbors leave town. To fight the gentrification, Sydney — with the help of new neighbor Theo — sets up a walking tour of the neighborhood. But as Sydney and Theo dive deeper into the community in this “Get Out”-style tale, they wonder if the push to revitalize has been more deadly than they thought. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: Sept. 1
3
“Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
Amazon
If you enjoyed Fredrik Backman’s witty but heartwarming “A Man Called Ove,” you’ll likely enjoy his latest tale, “Anxious People.” When a failed bank robber bursts into an apartment open house, he decides to take all eight guests hostage. With tensions high and rising, the hostages begin to realize they have a lot more in common than they could have ever imagined, and the bank robber begins to wonder what’s worse: facing the police or dealing with these people any longer. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: Sept. 8
4
“Eat A Peach” by David Chang
Amazon
David Chang, the son of Korean immigrants, grew up in Virginia. He opened the well-known noodle restaurant Momofuku in Manhattan’s East Village in 2004, not expecting it to survive. Today, Chang is an international restaurant mogul with his own podcast and TV series. Chang’s memoir details his growing popularity in the food world while battling depression and anxiety: “Deeply personal, honest and humble, Chang's story is one of passion and tenacity, against the odds.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: Sept. 8
5
“One By One” by Ruth Ware
Amazon
A company retreat held at a rustic mountain chalet — private chef and housekeeper included — can’t be too bad, right? However, when an avalanche hits and knocks out power in Ruth Ware’s mystery thriller “One by One,” the coworkers at tech startup Snoop begin to wonder how well they really know each other — especially as they each begin to disappear, one by one. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: Sept. 8
6
“What Are You Going Through” by Sigrid Nunez
Amazon
Riverhead Books calls “What Are You Going Through” a “provocative portrait of the way we live now.” In “What Are You Going Through,” Nunez explores human connection, the changing nature of relationships in modern life, death and empathy by following a woman’s everyday encounters with a series of people, strangers and familiar alike. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: Sept. 8
7
“To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars” by Christopher Paolini
Amazon
Christopher Paolini first hit the scene in 2003 with his “Eragon” fantasy series, and now he’s whisking readers into space with “To Sleep In A Sea Of Stars.” This sci-fi tale opens as Kira finds an alien relic during a routine survey mission on an uncolonized planet. Without warning, war erupts among the stars and “Kira is launched into a galaxy-spanning odyssey of discovery and transformation.” Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: Sept. 15
8
“The Book Of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
Amazon
While flying home to her husband and family in Boston, Dawn Edelstein’s plane crashes. Miraculously, Dawn survives. However, so do thoughts that surfaced of Wyatt Armstrong, an archeologist she last saw 15 years ago. Dawn is given a choice — return home to her life in Boston, or head to Egypt to address her unresolved history with Wyatt and maybe finish her book on the Egyptian afterlife. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: Sept. 22
9
“Solutions And Other Problems” by Allie Brosh
Amazon
Fans of “Hyperbole and a Half,” rejoice: Allie Brosh’s much anticipated new series of comedic, autobiographical illustrated essays are finally here. “Solutions and Other Problems” contains 1,600 new illustrations that cover Brosh’s stories from childhood, her experiences with loneliness and depression, and her reflections on the absurdity of modern life. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.
Expected release date: September 22
10
“A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik
Amazon
Scholomance is a school for the magically gifted — but there are no teachers, no holidays and failure means certain death. Students can’t leave until they graduate (or die). However, when a powerful girl named El shows up at Scholomance, she begins to unlock its secrets. Fans of Hogwarts should check out “A Deadly Education” for a good dose of dark magic and mystery. Read more about it on Goodreads, and grab a copy on Amazon.