“Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman

If you enjoyed Fredrik Backman’s witty but heartwarming “ A Man Called Ove ,” you’ll likely enjoy his latest tale, “Anxious People.” When a failed bank robber bursts into an apartment open house, he decides to take all eight guests hostage. With tensions high and rising, the hostages begin to realize they have a lot more in common than they could have ever imagined, and the bank robber begins to wonder what’s worse: facing the police or dealing with these people any longer. Read more about it on Goodreads , and grab a copy on Amazon Expected release date: Sept. 8