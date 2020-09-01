HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds A guide to the most anticipated new books of September.

Pumpkin spice lattes are now available at Starbucks — fall is imminent. And what better way to enjoy the dog days of summer than by stretching out in the sun with a good book?

We’ve been teaming up with the literary experts at Goodreads to bring you each month’s most anticipated books. In September, readers will find several highly anticipated novels from big names, like “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman and “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult.

Also notable this month are autobiographical books, including “Eat A Peach” by David Chang of Momofuku and “Ugly Delicious” fame and “Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh, the humorist behind “Hyperbole and a Half.”

Find our complete guide to the most anticipated new books coming out in September below. And, as always, be sure to check out how you can support your local independent bookstores.

Take a look: