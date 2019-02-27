See All 10 ‘Star Wars’ Movies In This Spine-Tingling 5-Minute Supercut

All 10 “Star Wars” movies in just five minutes? Somehow it works, thanks to some magical editing by actor Topher Grace and fellow enthusiast/trailer editor Jeff Yorkes﻿.

“10 movies. 2 nerds. 1 weekend (when our wives were out of town),” Grace tweeted.

“Why don’t studios make ‘mega-trailers,’ tying all the movies of one franchise together, reminding you why you fell in love in the first place?” Yorkes tweeted. “Wouldn’t that kick ass?”

The answer is a resounding yes:

“Star Wars: Always” combines footage from the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy and the two films released so far in the current trilogy as well as clips from “Rogue One” and “Solo.”

Grace, who recently played David Duke in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” is a film editing buff in his spare time.