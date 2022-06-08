Topless Abortion Rights Protesters Storm Court At New York Liberty WNBA Game

Topless advocates for abortion rights stormed the court Tuesday during the New York Liberty-Minnesota Lynx WNBA game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to protest the possible repeal of Roe v. Wade. They had messages like “Hell no!” and “My Body, My Choice” written on their torsos.

Security appears to be pulling one protester by the hair during the demonstration at the WNBA game. Sarah Stier via Getty Images

Advertisement

Other protesters in the stands held signs that read, “Overturn Roe? Hell no!” and “Abortion on demand & without apology.”

The protesters apparently represented Rise Up 4 Abortion. Sarah Stier via Getty Images

Many protesters who interrupted play appeared to have their breasts painted over.

This wasn't to protest the game or players, but to call on YOU to #RiseUp4AbortionRights NOW!



Yes we know most people here support #abortionrights. NOW SAVE THEM! GET OFF THE SIDELINES & INTO THE STREETS! Bring society 2 a halt. Stop the Supreme Court from Overturning #RoeVWade! pic.twitter.com/zXN896ZeQV — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 8, 2022

Security eventually ushered out the activists, who later were photographed outside the arena. The women apparently represented Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, which has staged protests at Dodger Stadium and at televangelist Joel Osteen’s church recently.

Advertisement

“This was the audience we wanted,” the group wrote in a tweet, apparently referring to the women-friendly crowd at the game.

This was the audience we wanted. We aren't protesting to change the hearts & minds of woman-hating fascists. No. We are calling on those who can stop the overturning of #RoeVWade: THE MILLIONS of ppl who support #abortionrights. YOU! No business as usual. Shut the country down! pic.twitter.com/2HvCTfNIti — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 8, 2022

No charges were filed, the New York Police Department told the New York Post.

The defense of reproductive rights has intensified since a leak indicated that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

Spectators held up signs while protesters rushed the court in the abortion rights demonstration. Sarah Stier via Getty Images

“I’m all for the message,” Liberty player Rebecca Allen told ESPN after the Barclays Center protest. “And I’m happy that we were able to log back into the game and continue playing.”

Advertisement

Teammate Sabrina Ionescu thought the protesters were entertainers at first.