Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

There’s a slew of spring trends popping up this season, ranging from puffy sleeve tops to pointy-toe mules, but one look in particular has us feeling extra light and breezy: midi skirts. It’s the not-quite-maxi, not-quite-mini skirt that’s become a street-style staple in recent years.

Midi skirts are versatile pieces that you can wear from work to the weekend, rain or shine. If you’re wondering how to wear a midi skirt without looking frumpy, we’re here for you. The flowy skirt requires a unique styling approach to balance out proportions, but it’s easier than it sounds.

The trick? Make sure your waist doesn’t get lost in the skirt. Try tucking in a button-up shirt for a chic office outfit, or pair it with a crop top for a party look. So you can see it for yourself, here’s how to wear a midi skirt in summer, winter and beyond.

Take a look below: