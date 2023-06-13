Tori Bowie at the Women's Long Jump final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on Oct. 6, 2019. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV via Getty Images

Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and world champion sprinter, died last month due to complications from childbirth, medical officials said Monday.

Bowie, 32, was found dead at her home in Orlando, Florida, in May, shocking fellow athletes and the broader track and field community.

An autopsy report obtained by USA Today found Bowie was eight months pregnant when she died and in the process of giving birth. Possible complications included respiratory distress and eclampsia, a rare but serious complication of pre-eclampsia, when a person develops seizures during pregnancy.

The local medical examiner linked her death to natural causes.

It’s unclear if her family and friends knew she was pregnant at the time of her death, The Guardian reported.

Bowie, a native of Mississippi, was a celebrated athlete and won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Her home state honored her after her remarkable performance, declaring Nov. 25 “Tori Bowie Day,” a designation the athlete called “humbling” and something she never thought would happen.

She later won two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in London.