Tori Spelling Says Luke Perry Got Into 'Epic' Fight With Her Abusive Boyfriend

Tori Spelling said “Beverly Hills 90210” co-star Luke Perry had a protective side and showed it big-time when he threw down with Spelling’s verbally abusive boyfriend at the time.

Spelling said on Monday’s “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast that she was 19 at the time and unaware that her relationship was hard on others as well. Perry “hated” the boyfriend, according to Spelling.

“At my parents’ Christmas Eve party one year, (Luke) was there and he just like saw this ex-boyfriend, and they got into it and he tried to punch him,” Spelling said. “Jason Priestley had to pull him off — it was one of those epic stories, you’re like ‘Whoa, looking back, like that’s crazy.’”

The dustup ruptured Perry and Spelling’s friendship. They didn’t talk for a while, but still worked together daily, she remembered. Her boyfriend complained about Perry’s behavior and she recalled resenting her castmate for the clash.

Spelling said she finally recognized that Perry was just trying to stand up for her and they reconciled.

“I was mad at him instead of realizing in hindsight it was like this guy loved me and he was like, ‘I don’t care. I’m gonna go to bat for her,’” she said. “He was a great friend.”

Perry, who played Dylan on the 1990s teen drama, died at 52 after a stroke in March 2019. Spelling, who played Donna, appeared in the “BH90210” series in 2019 as a fictionalized version of herself.

Spelling, 48, has recently faced tabloid reports suggesting she and husband Dean McDermott are headed for legal acrimony.