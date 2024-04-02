Tori Spelling Reveals Final Straw In Filing For Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is sharing the precise moment she decided to divorce Dean McDermott.
The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum separated from her husband in June after 18 years of marriage, but made it official with a recent divorce filing obtained Friday by ET. Spelling has since spilled her side of the story to reveal what truly broke the camel’s back.
“He came in screaming and he made a remark that I don’t want to discuss, but it’s not even a terrible remark,” she said Monday on her “misSPELLING” podcast. “It was just a dig at something he knew would really be hurtful to hear … that I took personal.”
Spelling ultimately did discuss the remark and claimed McDermott, who allegedly “loves talking about dog shit and animal shit and animal feces,” drunkenly complained one night: “Ugh, I’m so sick of this. For 18 years, I have been picking up Tori Spelling’s shit.”
“And I fucking lost it,” she continued.
Spelling called her ex-husband during the podcast to inform him that the filing, which was broken by multiple media reports, had gone public. While only her side of the call was heard, she told McDermott, “I deserve to file first” as he had “put it all out there” already.
Spelling was referring to an interview from 2023 with the Daily Mail in which McDermott revealed things she “would never have divulged” herself. McDermott told the outlet at the time his “worst memory” with Spelling was “that last fight” when he was “drunk and angry.”
McDermott announced his marriage was over in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time.
“It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes. … I posted that because I was at the end of my rope,” he told the outlet. “I didn’t know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again.”
The “Open Range” actor went on to share that he took “six or seven Ambien” pills after the fight “in the hopes” they would be fatal, but said he was glad to wake up the next day — because he “would’ve ruined so many lives” if he hadn’t.
The former couple share five kids: Liam, 17; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. While their divorce will presumably be finalized soon — and recent photos betrayed an emotional meetup at a storage unit — a source told ET they’re “in a much better space” as of late.
Perhaps most notable, Spelling ended their call during the podcast by saying: “I love you.”