Talk about nature calling at the wrong moment.
On Thursday’s episode of her “MisSPELLING” podcast, Tori Spelling recalled the time her son, Beau, was still in diapers, and she urgently had to pee while stuck in Los Angeles traffic.
“I was stuck on the 101, which is our craziest freeway here, and I was like, ‘I’m not going to make it home,’” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star said.
Thinking quickly on her feet, the mom of five said she immediately turned and reached into her massive Balenciaga bag, which she nicknamed “Tori Poppins” because of all the items she holds in it in case of an emergency.
“So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I’m like, ‘Please, God, something,’ and I went through it, and I’m like, ‘Aha! A diaper,’ and I literally put on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau’s diaper,” she explained to her listeners. “It really comes in handy, you guys.”
The “Scary Movie 2” actor shares five children with estranged husband Dean McDermott ― Beau, now 7; Liam, 17; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; and Finn, 11. The couple announced their separation in June 2023. Spelling filed for divorce from the reality television personality in March.
Spelling’s confession is a mere walk in the park compared to the shocking information she divulged last week.
During the April 15 episode of her podcast, she revealed that her OB-GYN told her she has “the lady parts of a 14-year-old” following her five C-sections.
“So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB-GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it’s intact,” she said at the time. “And I didn’t do five C-sections on purpose.”