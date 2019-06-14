ASIAN VOICES

Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin Makes History With NBA Championship

The point guard became the first Asian American player to take home a ring.

This one’s going in the books. 

After the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 on Thursday, point guard Jeremy Lin became the first Asian American player to take home a ring. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jordan Clarkson, who is of Filipino descent, made it to last year’s finals, but did not take home a championship. 

The Raptors player was seen adorably celebrating the win with his mother Shirley. 

While Lin only played 27 minutes in the postseason, with just a minute in the finals, Asian Americans across the internet noted that his win didn’t come without effort. 

But most importantly, the key takeaway here is actually this. 

