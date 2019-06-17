2 Shot, 2 Arrested In Shooting Near Massive Raptors Parade In Toronto

Two people were shot and another two were arrested near the Toronto Raptors NBA championship victory parade, which was attended by thousands, police confirmed.

Shots rang out Monday afternoon at Bay St. and Albert St. on the eastern side of Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, after which people were seen fleeing the event. Two shooting victims were transported to the hospital with “serious” but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Toronto Police spokesman. Two firearms were also recovered at the scene.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear ― and a Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told HuffPost that the shooting was unrelated to the festivities ― but it sent crowds of people scattering. Witnesses said they saw people getting trampled.

“We tried our best to escape,” witness Andrew Brown-Kerr told The Toronto Star. “We saw a lady get trampled, a pregnant woman fall. We saw some kids getting trampled and parents trying to protect them.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in attendance at the event. Though the ceremony was briefly delayed, it resumed shortly after the shots rang out before 4 p.m., The Star reported.

#BREAKING: Shots fired at Raptors victory parade in Torontopic.twitter.com/v1kHCGuPWL — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 17, 2019

Thousands packed out the square to celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship win, and the square was reportedly at capacity.

This has been updated throughout.