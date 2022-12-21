What's Hot

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here's How.

Congress Won't Lift Ban On Savings For People On Disability

James Corden Makes Surprising Claim About Tom Cruise's Gifting Habits

Here's How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Republicans Rage Against Disclosure Of Trump Tax Returns

Millions To Lose Medicaid Coverage Under Congress' Plan

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

People Are Calling Out Salt Bae For Surrounding Argentina's Team At World Cup

Alicia Silverstone Poses Nude For New PETA Campaign

RNC Challenger Attacking High-Dollar Consultants Despite Being One Herself

'General Hospital' Star Sonya Eddy Dies At 55

Dude, Where’s My War On Christmas?

Crime
CanadaCrime Newstoronto

8 Teen Girls Accused Of ‘Swarming’ Canadian Man, Stabbing Him To Death

Between ages 13 and 16, the girls are suspected to have been involved in at least two altercations in downtown Toronto after meeting online.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Downtown Toronto is seen last month. A group of eight teenage girls, aged between 13 and 16, were arrested shortly after allegedly stabbing a man in downtown Toronto early Sunday.
Downtown Toronto is seen last month. A group of eight teenage girls, aged between 13 and 16, were arrested shortly after allegedly stabbing a man in downtown Toronto early Sunday.
Bruce Bennett via Getty Images

A group of eight teenage girls has been accused of fatally stabbing a 59-year-old man on a street in Ontario, Canada, in what police call a “swarming” attack.

The girls, aged between 13 and 16, were arrested shortly after the stabbing in downtown Toronto early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

The girls, who were not identified because of their age, reportedly met through social media and gathered from various parts of the city. It’s unclear why they decided to meet that night and in that location. “A number of weapons” were recovered, police said at a press conference Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t describe them as a gang at this point, but what [is] alleged to have occurred that evening would be consistent with what we would call a swarming or swarming type behavior,” said Toronto Police Detective Sgt. Terry Browne.

There’s no evidence that the girls knew their alleged victim, who Browne said recently moved into the shelter system but had a “very supportive family” in the area.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call him homeless, maybe just recently on some hard luck,” he said. The man was not identified due to pending notification of the family.

Browne said the girls were first involved in a separate altercation around 10 p.m. on Saturday before moving on to their final alleged victim just after midnight.

The victim was talking with another person on a street corner when the girls approached him and attacked him, he told CBC News.

A woman residing at a local homeless shelter told the local news station that she was smoking a cigarette with the man outside of a shelter when the girls approached them and tried to take her alcohol. The man intervened, telling them to leave her alone, and they started to punch him repeatedly.

“He protected me,” she said of the man. “I think they stabbed his belly.”

Browne asked anyone who may have witnessed the attack or the altercation before to contact authorities.

“I think they would be easily identifiable because these two interactions involved what would be described as criminal behavior,” said Browne.

Three of the girls have had prior contact with police services, but the others have not, he said.

Their next court appearance has been set for Dec. 29.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nina Golgowski - Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community