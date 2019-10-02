HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

We’ve already been making room in our closets for all of the fall 2019 fashion trends we expect to see. But we can’t forget to also clear out our jewelry boxes so there’s space for accessories like pearl hoop earrings, silk scarves and those tortoise earrings you’re seeing everywhere these days.

You’ve probably noticed a pair of tortoise hoop earrings dangling from the ears of nearly every woman you have passed on the sidewalk recently, and now the trend is bigger and bolder than ever. Whether in an oversized style or as a simple stud, these earrings perfectly pair with leopard midi skirts — one of the wildest trends we predict will take over your cold-weather wardrobe this season.

Searches for “tortoise earrings” have increased more than 679% in the last six months, according to the trend experts at Pinterest. It’s safe to say this look isn’t going out of style any time soon, so you can expect to see even more of it in the coming months.

Ready to “shell” out and try the trend, but don’t want to shell out a lot of cash? We’ve found tons of trendy tortoise earrings under $50 below.

