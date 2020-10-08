Tory Lanez Charged In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

Prosecutors said the shooting occurred after Lanez got into an argument with a 24-year-old victim while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months behind bars, according to Variety.

The announcement didn’t identify Megan Thee Stallion by name, but said a female victim exited a vehicle before Lanez shot at her feet several times, wounding her, according to the New York Daily News.