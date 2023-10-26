This Popular Rice Cooker Is Currently 20% Off At Amazon

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Trendy cooking gadgets come and go, but there are a few timeless classics that become kitchen mainstays for generations — things like a great KitchenAid stand mixer, a fabulous set of knives and heirloom quality cookware from brands like Staub and Le Creuset. Another such beloved cooking tool is a trusty rice cooker.
Even professional chefs have told us they rely on rice cookers because they’re versatile, easy to use and consistently cook great rice. No more over-boiled crusty pots or sticky surfaces here. If you’ve been curious about rice cookers but haven’t yet taken the plunge, then you’re in for a treat. Right now, you can save 20% on a popular, highly-rated Toshiba rice cooker, making it the perfect time to take a leap on this beloved kitchen must-have.
Rated a high 4.7 out of 5 stars at Amazon, this six-cup rice cooker is as good as it gets, making it a solid financial investment and worth making space for in even the smallest kitchens.
And lest you think you don’t make rice often enough to justify the purchase, you can also use it for various other dishes like porridge, soup, steaming veggies and even cooking meat and fish. It’s a super convenient, multitasking wonder.
It has seven cooking functions, a clear digital display, two delay timers, automatically keeps food warm and comes with a steamer basket, measuring cup, soup ladle and spatula. It uses fuzzy logic technology to sense the rice’s moisture content and continuously adjust the temperature and cooking time accordingly. This rice cooker is the best and easiest way to get fluffy, perfectly cooked rice without fail.
Check out a few rave reviews from happy shoppers and then take the leap yourself while the price is right. It’s sure to be a game-changer for your cooking routine.
Promising reviews:
“We majorly upgraded with this machine. I officially feel like an adult. I’ve used it 4 times so far - twice for white rice, once for oatmeal, and once to steam eggs. I figured it was going to make rice perfectly (and it does.) The steaming of eggs was simple and worked great. The surprise was oatmeal - was skeptical about the other functions, but thought I’d give it a go. Using my combination of almond milk , brown sugar, and water with the oatmeal, selected the oatmeal preset and 20min later, the oat meal was perfect. So far, I love it and was well worth the money. Hopefully, this will be the last rice cooker I will ever purchase.” — Mary Rose
″The best rice cooker for me. I had an older model Toshiba Rice Cooker for many years and it was fantastic till it just stopped working. I had to replace it after 10 years and so I thought I’d get a ‘better’ name brand, boy was that a bad decision. I returned that junk and went right back to my Toshiba! I got a new one and it’s works perfectly and I love my rice and rice cooker. I highly recommend this Rice Cooker!” — ESMarshall
“Makes such good rice and so easy to use. I should have bought a rice cooker years ago. This Toshiba is great. Very simple to operate. The only concern I have is losing the little measuring cup, since it’s not standard US cups or any unit of measurement I’m familiar with.” — Artur Sapek
“This is what you need for perfect rice. Keep cooked rice warm but not make them dry like other products. Little pricey but I’m very happy.” — Hoang L.