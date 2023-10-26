This Popular Rice Cooker Is Currently 20% Off At Amazon

“We majorly upgraded with this machine. I officially feel like an adult. I’ve used it 4 times so far - twice for white rice, once for oatmeal, and once to steam eggs. I figured it was going to make rice perfectly (and it does.) The steaming of eggs was simple and worked great. The surprise was oatmeal - was skeptical about the other functions, but thought I’d give it a go. Using my combination of almond milk , brown sugar, and water with the oatmeal, selected the oatmeal preset and 20min later, the oat meal was perfect. So far, I love it and was well worth the money. Hopefully, this will be the last rice cooker I will ever purchase.” — Mary Rose

″The best rice cooker for me. I had an older model Toshiba Rice Cooker for many years and it was fantastic till it just stopped working. I had to replace it after 10 years and so I thought I’d get a ‘better’ name brand, boy was that a bad decision. I returned that junk and went right back to my Toshiba! I got a new one and it’s works perfectly and I love my rice and rice cooker. I highly recommend this Rice Cooker!” — ESMarshall

“Makes such good rice and so easy to use. I should have bought a rice cooker years ago. This Toshiba is great. Very simple to operate. The only concern I have is losing the little measuring cup, since it’s not standard US cups or any unit of measurement I’m familiar with.” — Artur Sapek

“This is what you need for perfect rice. Keep cooked rice warm but not make them dry like other products. Little pricey but I’m very happy.” — Hoang L.