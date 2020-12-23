Out of all the industries affected by the COVD-19 pandemic, tourism has been one of the hardest hit. In New York City, many people working in the hospitality, transportation, restaurant and entertainment sectors are using one word: “devastated.”

It’s hard not to agree with them. New York is one of the most-visited tourist destinations in the world. Tourism is a major contributor to the city and state economies and employs more than 400,000 people within the five boroughs. With the onset of the pandemic, tourism in the city came to an almost complete halt, and the familiar shenanigans ― the crowds, the long lines at museums, the restaurants where it’s impossible to get a table ― disappeared with it.

Since the reopening, New York has been slowly coming back to life, as have some elements of the tourism industry. Double-decker buses reappeared on their sightseeing routes. Galleries and museums started opening their doors with new safety protocols and limited capacity. Outdoor dining has proven a big hit for New Yorkers and visitors alike. But most people in the hospitality and tourism industries agree on one thing: It will not be the same until international travel is back and Broadway is open.

A somewhat unexpected remedy came from New Yorkers themselves. Tired of sitting in their apartments, New Yorkers came out to explore their own city in a way they ordinarily never get to experience it ― free of tourists.