Tourists Learn The Hard Way Why You Should Never, Ever Attempt To Pet A Lion

Don’t do this.

Footage from Serengeti National Park in Tanzania shows tourists in a vehicle getting up close and personal with a lion.

Instead of being content with photographing the big cat, someone had to try and pet it through an open window. As can be seen in the clip above, it didn’t go well.

It could’ve been even worse.

The video is from 2018, but went viral again after being reposted last week by Maasai Sightings with the caption: “Still the dumbest tourist ever?”