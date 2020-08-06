Tourist's 19-Century Statue Photo-Op Goes Horribly Wrong

It wasn’t the kind of snap he was hoping for.

A tourist posing for a photograph ended up accidentally breaking the toes off a 19th-century sculpture by Italian artist Antonio Canova.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man from Austria lying down on Canova’s plaster model of Pauline Bonaparte, the sister of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, in the Museo Canova in Possagno, Italy, on Friday.

The tourist looked at the damage and then walked off.

Check out the video here:

VIDEO: Italian Carabinieri identify tourist who damaged a Canova statue.



Thanks to video surveillance footage, the Italian police have managed to identify an Austrian tourist who damaged a Canova statue of Pauline Bonaparte in a museum near Treviso while having his photo taken pic.twitter.com/Ml7cZkpR5c — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 6, 2020

The 50-year-old man later apologized for the damage he’d caused after video of the incident went viral and he saw coverage of it in the Austrian media.

“It was irresponsible behavior on my part,” he reportedly wrote in a letter to the museum that it shared on Facebook.

Reuters The toes were snapped off the sculpture following the photo-op.

The museum in Possagno is dedicated to the works of Canova, who died in 1822. The marble version of Canova’s plaster statue of Bonaparte sits in the Galleria Borghese in Rome:

ASSOCIATED PRESS The marble version of the statue, which sits in the Galleria Borghese in Rome.

It’s currently unclear if the tourist will be charged with a criminal offense.

Museum officials expressed hope, however, that they’d be able to successfully repair the damage, given how the broken toes were left in situ on the floor.

