Tourist Mails Back Stolen Roman Marble, Apologizes For Being 'An American A**hole'

“To whom it may concern:

I would like to return this rock to its rightful place — anywhere within the Roman ruins — and I would greatly appreciate your assistance!

Please forgive me for being such an American asshole and taking something that was not mine to take. I feel terribly for not only taking this item from its rightful place, but placing writing on it as well. That was extremely wrong of me, and I now realize in my later adult life how inconsiderate and disrespectful that was. I have attempted many hours of scrubbing and cleaning to remove, but to no success.

Please forgive me!”