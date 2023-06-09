The Ultra-Quiet Tower Fan That Reviewers Call 'Perfect' Is On Sale Right Now

“This is perfect, i really like everything about it. The size, power, options, it’s very quiet. I’m enjoying it so much that i want a few more for other rooms. i can get rid of the big bulky ones now!” — Shebeme

“This fan is FANtastic! It’s so quiet and blows a good amount of air. It’s packaged well and the directions for mount assembly and remote use are easy to understand. The remote is very handy and I can operate and read the LED display from across the room. I haven’t used the timer because it runs 24/7. I loved this fan so much that I came back and bought another one. I highly recommend this product and this seller.” — Susan

“This is the first bladeless fan I have purchased. I am very happy with it. It is very quiet compared to other fans and provides a lot of cooling air flow. Having a remote is great. I didn’t think I’d use the remote, but I do. I like that you can mute the beeping when you press buttons. And that the display light goes off so that it is not bothersome at night when sleeping. It also takes up less floor space than the typical fan, which I appreciate in my small home! I will likely buy another one of these for my living room.” — Alicat

“I love this! Blows cold air and works perfectly. It cools my entire living, I have to lower the air level or grab a blanket because it works so good. Not loud, easy to use and the air controls are go from 1-4, with 2 or 3 is all you need to cool my living space from 76 degrees to 68! Works so good I bought 2!” — Tiffany

“[Fan]tastic! i neede a fan i could place in a small area. Air circulation was a must. This tower fan fit the bill. I love that it is bladeless, quiet, osculates and is multi-speed with a remote. It works really well with great air flow even on low. I recommend you buy this fan. Its a great product. Great price too!” — Leah