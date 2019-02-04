If you happened to doze off during this year’s Snooze Super Bowl, you missed the latest teaser trailer for “Toy Story 4.”
While frustratingly short, the 30-second clip was enough to have fans jumping for joy ahead of the new Pixar film’s release on June 21.
Many Twitter users said that after such a lackluster game, the trailer was the highlight of their evening:
