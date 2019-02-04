ENTERTAINMENT

Teaser For 'Toy Story 4' Drops During Super Bowl And It Look Like Buzz Lightyear's In Trouble

In the new clip, Buzz Lightyear finds himself trapped in a toy's worst nightmare.

If you happened to doze off during this year’s Snooze Super Bowl, you missed the latest teaser trailer for “Toy Story 4.”

While frustratingly short, the 30-second clip was enough to have fans jumping for joy ahead of the new Pixar film’s release on June 21. 

Many Twitter users said that after such a lackluster game, the trailer was the highlight of their evening:

