The Trailer For 'Toy Story 4' Dropped And Everyone's Already Crying

We never thought infinity and beyond would include another “Toy Story,” but here we are!

The first look at “Toy Story 4” in action has been released and, oh boy, is it a doozy. The tear-jerking trailer features everyone’s favorite characters, including Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Rex, Hamm and Bo Peep.

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/GNZMD67krq — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

In this new chapter, we see a new toy come into the mix ― Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, aptly named because he’s in fact a fork. The trailer features Woody and Forky on a road trip of sorts. And as these toys are wont to do, they get into mischief.

Set to the tune of the Beach Boys’ hit, “God Only Knows,” the trailer is full of little moments sure to make viewers cry for days. In an interview with ET Online, Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, all but confirmed this: “The last 12 minutes of that thing is beautiful and wonderful and emotional and [I] literally got choked up. I can’t tell you how simple it is but how wonderfully emotional it” gets.

Fans are already sharing their excitement:

did my eyes tear up when woody said, "i was made to help a child?" YES THEY DID AND I DO NOT FEEL BAD ABOUT IT. https://t.co/gRN1NdEZfk — hannah van dyk-moerman (@hannahmoerman) March 19, 2019