Toyota Defends Donating To Republicans Who Refused To Certify 2020 Election

Automaker Toyota has drawn fierce backlash for its defense of donating a total of $55,000 to 37 elected Republican members of Congress who refused to certify the 2020 election result.
“We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification,” a spokesperson for the company told Axios on Sunday, which exposed the payments citing data compiled by the watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
“Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions,” the spokesperson added.
It’s not known which lawmakers Toyota decided not to donate to via its corporate PAC.
Some 147 Republicans in Congress objected to the formal certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, even after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob of ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters.
The excuse caused Toyota to trend on Twitter for the wrong reasons, with many people calling for a boycott of the company.