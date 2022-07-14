23 Toys For The Backyard That'll Keep The Kids Entertained For The Rest Of The Summer

Popular items from this list:
A budget-friendly 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad and wading pool
Promising review:
"Big enough for three kids under 5 to play on, so easy to set up, best $10 I have spent!
Would have easily paid $20 for it. I'm sure we'll get a few years' use out of this." — Haynes Humphries
Or an Intex family-sized pool with a blow-up lounge bench and cup holders
Promising review:
"I bought this pool. It is awesome. I swam in it with my 6-year-old, and we had a blast. I’d totally recommend purchasing. He loved it and I loved it. It was big enough for at least two adults and two kids. We lounged on the lounger, and he jumped off of it and played and played for at least two hours, maybe three hours. It kept inflated and was very sturdy.
The lounger was sturdy as well. I was concerned it would not take much weight or might deflate, but it held up nicely." —Customer CPromising review:
"Great size pool for price!
My kids love this pool, and we love the little couch feature with cup holders! My husband and I can sit in the pool while the kids play or the kids bounce around on it as well. Thus far we’ve had about four toddlers (6–2) in the pool at once, and they had a blast. Was even able to fit my giant float in there, ha!" — mpinder
A Melissa & Doug Sand Baking play set
These thick and durable toys are an AWESOME alternative to traditional beach toys. I cannot tell you how many children have befriended my toddler in the sandpit after this play set caught their attention. Not to mention *countless* mamas have approached me at the park asking where I bought this. You won't regret buying this!Promising review:
"This is hands-down the best sand toy we’ve purchased.
Sturdy and high quality. Our boys will get years of use out of this, unlike the thinner toys we’ve purchased in the past. Very comparable to a true kitchen mixing bowl and measuring cups." — KevinPromising review:
"Super cute set for the beach...my daughter loves it!!
It's kind of hard to get 'creative' when it comes to stuff for the beach, so the second I saw this on Amazon, I had to get it. She was awestruck when I showed her what I bought! We took it to the beach in Hawaii for our trip last week, and she played with this mostly while leaving the other sets of buckets, rakes, shovels, and molds I purchased off to the side
. This is definitely worth the money, especially for kids who like playing with sand but are sick of the usual beach 'stuff,' especially if your child really likes cooking or pretending to cook. They will throw seashells and rocks in their simulated 'soup' they are making right on the beach while you can relax and read a book for once! :-)." — Monica Main
A Melissa & Doug "Louie Lobster" claw catcher pool toy
Promising review:
"Another family at our neighborhood pool had this toy, and the kids loved playing with it so much I had to get one!
This toy is perfect for the pool as well as the bath. The lobster toy is great by itself even without the other pieces — our kids went from the pool to trying to catch bugs with the lobster! The lobster has now become one of our main bath toys, enjoyed by my 3-, 5-, and 7-year-old!" — Carolyn
A WowWee Nerf Super Soaker RoboBlaster
Promising review:
"This water blaster connects to your garden hose — and then it's so much fun for the kids. We've had some recent hot days, and my son and his friends have entertained themselves for hours outside with this SuperSoaker blaster.
It comes with some targets to aim at — but the kids like spraying each other." — KevinbeijingPromising review: "Summer fun game changer. My son and his cousins absolutely love this!
They had so much fun when we set this up! It was easy to set up and brought so many smiles to their faces!! If you don’t have this, I highly recommend you order it for summer fun!!" — Mary Kate Matthews
A bubble toy lawn mower that'll become your kiddo's BFF this summer
Promising review:
"Lots of bubbles! We bought this for our 2.5-year-old, as the one her big sister has (the more expensive brand everyone knows) doesn't blow bubbles anymore, and we wanted her to be able to have one that worked. The first time they used it, I only put in maybe a third of the bubble solution, and they were out there FOREVER chasing bubbles and 'mowing.' We are very very happy with this purchase!"
— Jennie
A Stomp Rocket launcher because they'll have a blast jumping on the launchpad
Promising review:
"My 4-year-old goes nuts over this.He’s so loud with excitement, it draws out the neighborhood kids,
and next thing I know the neighbors are over chatting outside with me while their kids are COMPLETELY occupied playing this thing. The assembly is EXTREMELY easy. The rockets launch well above my two-story home that I have to make sure it’s not too close so one doesn’t land on the roof. It’s actually fun for the adults as well. My son loves to watch me really launch one. This is a great outside activity for any boy or girl. You don’t have to chase the kids around, and they get plenty of exercise running to get the rockets after they’ve landed.
Fun for everyone. Well worth the 20 bucks I spent on it." — Geno
Banzai Bump N' Bounce body bumpers perfect for impromptu sumo tournaments
PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.Promising review:
"Absolutely hilarious to watch! I got these for my kids (7 and 8) because I thought it would be a perfect way to blow off steam and get out some energy... It was great!
They ran at each other pretty hard, but it didn't pop, and no one got hurt! If your kids do a lot of bickering like mine do... Get these!" — Sky Moran
A six-pack of Max Liquidator water blasters
Promising review:
"I got these for my kids to play in the pool with, and they most certainly didn't disappoint. The maximum range on these (around 30 feet with a little elbow grease put into it) surpasses any Super Soaker that I've ever tried, and they're extremely easy to use. Granted they have no water reservoir, so you have to use them in the pool, lake, ocean, etc. for them to be effective, but aside from that, they are a fantastic water toy.
Plus, they're brightly colored and float on the surface of the water so almost impossible to lose." — iEspresso
A Little Tikes Big Digger sandbox with an actual working excavator
P.S. This compact sandbox is perfect for a smaller yard and comes with two characters, a sand cup, sand sifter, shovel, rake and a dump truck.Promising review:
"Love this little sandbox :)
I'm writing this review as I relax under the shade of a tree drinking my coffee that's still HOT. That's because this little sandbox is amazing and occupies my little guy for hours :)
it is small, but he doesn't seem to mind digging from the outside. I think a friend or two could join him comfortably. We filled with a little less than 28 lbs of sand that we bought at Hone Depot for $10. We hid little dinosaurs at the bottom so every now and then he finds a 'fossil' and gets really excited. Great investment!" — Boogies Mommy
And a Little Tikes Frog Pond water table
Promising review:
"Don’t think twice this is better than the more expensive FUN looking ones!
I chose this one above the other FUN looking ones with the ponies and waterfalls. For a few simple reasons: 1. easier to flip/drain and dump water out for daily cleaning to prevent any bacteria or slimy water. With the others they are larger and too many attached things that wont allow you to clean and can build mold. 2. its simple to use it as a fishing pond too! I paired this with the munchkin magnetic fishing. Super fun and easy. 3. Lastly, it's so portable you can break it down pop it into a small trunk with toys and take it to a park/beach or families house!" — Araceli RoblesPromising review:
"This is a great water table for the cost! It’s pretty big and comes with 4 frogs, 2 lily pads and a net. It’s also come with a little centerpiece and two toy flickers. Hours of enjoyment right there. I filled it up and my daughter played for hours.
" — Sheena E
A toss and catch ball set to bring back fond memories from your childhood
The set includes two velcro paddles, two balls and a storage bag.Promising review:
"My 5-year-old granddaughter loves playing catch with me. She is able to easily develop great eye-hand coordination with this toy. Great for indoors or outdoors." — Barbara Smith
And Twister Splash, an outdoor version of the classic game with just one twist: The colored spots spray water
The game comes with an inflatable splash mat, hose connector, waterproof spinner, and gameplay instructions.Promising review:
"Fun for all ages.
Such a fun twist on an already loved game! This kept my 4 and 7 year old's attention for a while!
Each spot you put your hand on sprays water, whoever stays up the longest wins! Even the adults had to try it out. I was a little nervous with the quality of the plastic but it withheld adults abs kids moving all round it without any holes." — Deborah Gaffney
A pair of GeoSafari Jr. binoculars specifically designed for toddlers
Promising review:
"My 3 1/2 year old loves these! Perfect for toddlers wanting to explore. He uses them for bird watching, plane watching, checking out bugs, just about anything! Great for learning!" — JillS
A set of eco-friendly reusable water balloons
Promising review: "Better than water balloons!!
Wanted an environmentally friendly water balloon without all the plastic waste. Thought I would give these ago, and they turned out to be one of my best purchases ever. They hold a ton of water, Don’t hurt when they land, but leave a satisfying puddle on your enemy.
My five and six-year-olds loved them! A must-have item for backyard summer fun without all the mess to clean up after!" — Maureen B.
Or an ingenious Bunch O Balloons so you can rapidly fill up 100 water balloons at once
Promising review:
"One of the greatest inventions of our time. Just buy them. You won't regret it. Your kids will love you. You ever fill up 100 water balloons with a beer in your hand? I did." — Jeff Jefferson
A T-ball set guaranteed to hit a home run with future baseball stars
Promising review:
"My 3-year old grandson really loves teeing up the ball and taking a swing. it was a perfect gift and it gives him hours of enjoyment.
he can't miss hitting the ball and that gives him huge confidence." — diana
A pack of parachute toys ingeniously designed not to tangle
Promising review:
"Durable and NO tangling! Leagues ahead of dollar store parachute men.
Used for a game at a birthday party where 7-year-olds threw them off a balcony and tried to land in a corresponding colored circle for a prize. They LOVED it. Very satisfied." — Sarah
Or a platform swing that'll turn a tree into the "funnest" spot in your yard
This toy acts as both a swing and a climber thanks to the 4-inch staggered platforms. It's suggested for ages 3-plus and has a 150-pound weight limit.Promising review:
"Love this swing! It is so easy to set up and my kids love it. This swing is so easy to take on and off we even bring it with us for picnics and set it up in trees at the park.
It definitely helps if you have kids that are tree-climbing age. Love love love! Would definitely recommend!" — Shoe
A two-pack of super-cool foam gliders capable of doing loop the loops
Promising review:
"Wow!!!These things REALLY work as advertised!! To be honest, my expectations were pretty low. But I was very pleasantly surprised to be proven wrong! The looping mode is so awesome, the kids and adults were giddy with excitement!
It’s also very durable — can handle hitting the ground pretty hard without taking any damage. Definitely best airplane toy I’ve ever played with." — kliles
A rainbow-colored saucer swing guaranteed to add a pop of color anywhere
Promising review:
"Since setting up this swing my kids have been on it every day (5,3). Great purchase! They love the colors and the fact that they can fit on it together.
We were able to hook it to an existing swing set for the time being until our new set arrives. Assembly was pretty easy and quick. It did take two of us to push the rods together, but the directions were easy peasy and it came with a little wrench you could use to tighten the bolts. We’ll definitely be purchasing another one for our new set when it arrives so we have two!" — Augare
A bubble machine because that'll keep kids busy
Promising review:
"This is so much easier than giving your kids bubbles only to have them spill all over their clothes and the ground. It is truly a 'set it and forget it' item that provides hours of entertainment
, even for a little ones! Such a great investment." — Allison A.
A pack of flying rings that'll put old-fashioned Frisbees to shame
Promising review:
"Okay, here’s the scoop: After a lifetime of embarrassment and injured knuckles from my frisbee throwing skills, I have finally found the solution. These are AWESOME! Now I don’t have to come up with far fetched excuses as to why I can’t play frisbee with my kids/family, and my 3-year-old can even throw it so accurately that we no longer need to descend into our tick-infested forest to retrieve frisbees. We sincerely love these flying rings, and they’re perfect for all ages. My 3-year-old was SO excited that she can throw them and catch them with ease. Perfect thing to play with in the back yard!
" — Rachel Connell