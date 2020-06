Colorfull Plates

HuffPost US

Mom Robin Oloyede started Colorfull Plates in 2017 after her son announced he wanted to be an astronaut and she could not find any Black astronaut toys for her son to play with. Now Oloyede makes the BPA-free, shatterproof tableware in a variety of STE(A)M professions. Prices start at $10 for smaller items and can go up to $52 for a full set of plate, cup, placemat and bowl. Buy them here