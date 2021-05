27 Toys That Kids Of All Ages Will Love

A Buckle Toys Blu Whale

It snaps, clicks and buckles for teaching all sorts of math, coordination and motor skills. Plus, its mouth doubles as an easy-to-zipper hidden pocket."This is my 2-year-old's new favorite toy. He loves to buckle and unbuckle everything, and use the zipper. Plus, he holds it and plays with it as a normal, very cute fish. I also use it to reinforce colors and shapes to him. When he grows older, I will try teaching him to cross the buckles (some of the colors are the same type of buckle, some are different, but the ones that are the same are just long enough you can cross-connect them).and it keeps him occupied easily for 15-30 minutes every time! -- Bryant Fong