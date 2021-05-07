27 Toys That Kids Of All Ages Will Love

You’ve been searching the internet high and low for a list of toys for the kiddos in your life, from babies to elementary-age kids. Well, you’ve come to the right place! From colorful building blocks to a coding robot activity or a mini acoustic guitar, check out our picks below for the best toys the little ones are bound to love!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A Fisher-Price Stack & Slide Magic Mountain
2
A hedgehog named Spike
3
A Fisher-Price Rollin' Rovee
4
A Buckle Toys Blu Whale
5
A 112-piece Build-a-Flower toy set
6
An easy-to-assemble, indoor/outdoor three-piece space astronaut play tent
7
A Little People version of Elsa's Ice Palace
8
A 10-pack of Play-Doh
9
A Hape My First Blocks 80-piece set
10
A battery-powered, ride-on Kid Trax Real Rigs recycling truck
11
A light-up LeapFrog Pick Up and Count vacuum
12
A three-chord Loog Mini acoustic guitar
13
A solar-powered Pretend and Play calculator cash register
14
A 78-piece Learning Resources Alphabet Acorns activity set
15
An itsy pack of Clixo building toys
16
A five-piece matryoshka animals Russian nesting dolls set
17
A set of Sesame Street Cookie Monster's Shapes Magnatiles
18
An 18-piece Fisher-Price S'more Fun campfire play set
19
A FurReal Moodwings baby dragon interactive pet toy
20
A construction vehicles playset
21
An Educational Insights Circuit Explorer Rover
22
A Learning Resources Botley The Coding Robot 2.0 activity set
23
A Speak & Spell electronic game
24
A Grouch Couch game
25
A 360-degree-rotating 3-in-1 LED globe, constellation map, and night light
26
A National Geographic mega crystal growing lab
27
A talking, joke-telling Bucky the Stag Deer Pong game