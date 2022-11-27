42 Of The Best Toys And Games To Buy This Black Friday

It’s all fun and games until you have to edit your cart because you found too many good deals.
Kit Stone
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M24S76B?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Beat the Parents" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M24S76B?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Beat the Parents</a> board game, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fdiscovery-kids-toy-tent-inflatable-dome%3FID%3D12892823" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="inflatable tent" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=3184&u1=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fdiscovery-kids-toy-tent-inflatable-dome%3FID%3D12892823" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">inflatable tent</a>, LCD <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KOKODI-Colorful-Erasable-Electronic-Educational/dp/B082KFTF41?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="writing tablet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KOKODI-Colorful-Erasable-Electronic-Educational/dp/B082KFTF41?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">writing tablet</a>, LeapFrog <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LeapFrog-Learning-Friends-Frustration-Packaging/dp/B07CCFDZZ3?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x22;100 Words&#x22; book" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LeapFrog-Learning-Friends-Frustration-Packaging/dp/B07CCFDZZ3?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">"100 Words" book</a>, Jurassic World <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fisher-Price-Imaginext-Jurassic-World-Rumble/dp/B09BWM2QT4?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dinosaur" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fisher-Price-Imaginext-Jurassic-World-Rumble/dp/B09BWM2QT4?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">dinosaur</a>, and Got2Glow <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P9V41GV?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fairy finder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P9V41GV?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=6380f5efe4b082d8e6d0bdbf%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">fairy finder</a>
Amazon
Beat the Parents board game, inflatable tent, LCD writing tablet, LeapFrog "100 Words" book, Jurassic World dinosaur, and Got2Glow fairy finder

We’re wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

1
Amazon
A Funko Pop Disney advent calendar for 58% off
Promising review: "These are so hard to find the closer it gets to December so I am so glad we were able to grab one:)" —Wendy

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $59.99).

Or, check out some of the other advent calendars to buy before they sell out.
2
Amazon
A Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Dominion giganotosaurus for 55% off
Promising review: "I know a certain 6-year-old who is going to love finding this exciting gift under the Christmas tree. It'll be fun to see him incorporate this roaring mega dinosaur into his Lego play and know he will love it. More reasonably priced here, too, than local box stores with free shipping!" —Bookldy209

"This was exactly what I was looking for. After this was opened the other kids at the party came to tell me they wished they had one." —JoAnn

Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (originally $119.99).
3
Amazon
BYJU'S Learning kit for 42% off
The kit comes with: 9 3rd Grade Magic Workbooks (Math, Language, & Reading), Osmo iPad Base + Reflector, 3 Wizpens & Quickstart Guide. Plus, includes 1-year of access to BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney. TABLET NOT INCLUDED.

Promising review: "BYJU’S Magic Workbooks featuring Disney are not only fun but the perfect supplement to what my daughter is learning in school. They are the perfect review for during the summer or any time throughout the school year. My daughter loves the Disney characters as well as the different options to learn (the app and workbook options). The program is really easy to use and we will continue to use this program until she’s completed all the grades." —Amazon Customer


Get it from Amazon for $115.99 (originally $199.99)
4
Amazon
A Pixobitz craft set for 30% off
It comes with 500 fuse water beads. Yes, that's right. They can create using ONLY water. That means no mess! They can make 2D or 3D creations. The studio comes with 500 Bitz (cube-shaped water fuse beads) in 10 colors, 14 accessories, over 100 water transfer decos, four easy-to-use tools, two trays and three template cards.

Promising review: "I purchased it for my niece. She is 6 years old. She played with it for hours." —Joyce Heishman

Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (originally $29.99).
5
Target
Monopoly world travel edition for 20% off

Get it from Target for $12.79 (originally $15.99).

6
Target
A Melissa and Doug mini golf set for 50% off

Get it from Target for $29.99 (originally $59.99).

7
Amazon
A rechargeable laser tag game for 20% off
Promising review: "We bought this for my son for Christmas. We have had them for about a year and they still work great. And that's with saying my 2-year-old has played with them and threw them around quite a bit. They seem pretty durable, and easy to set up. I like that the vest is super adjustable so adults and children can play. I will be buying more sets so we can eventually have a whole party playing. P.S. I think the adults love it more than the kids" —Amber

Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (originally $249.99).
8
Amazon
A Jurassic World Inflatable T Rex for 30% off
Promising review: "This is one of the coolest RCs I have ever had. It inflates quickly and drives really easily. Because of the size, it is best in a room with some space to move around. However, the soft material of the body is fine if/when it bumps into something. It is great fun to chase your friends or the family pet around with. It is a must-have for fans of Jurassic Park or dinosaur fans in general. I can’t wait to have it out for Halloween as well." —Chris


Get it from Amazon for $91 (originally $129.99).
9
Amazon
A FurReal pony for 34% off
Promising review: "Cinnamon arrived today! I am an adult who likes toys, especially electronic ones. This pony is adorable! Her movements are realistic and she makes the cutest sounds. She can be posed in several ways for play and cuddling. Her accessories are great!! I love the little horseshoes. The accessories come in a little cardboard trunk. I love that she has nighttime mode. Her cheeks light up and she plays forest noises or plays a soothing melody. Overall shes a great companion and I highly recommend her." —Jessica

Get it from Amazon for $59.49 (originally $89.99).
10
Amazon
A Got2Glow Fairy Pet Finder for48% off
Promising reviews: "It's a cute toy that will keep my daughter busy for a while. You lift up the top to catch a fairy pet. Then once the top lights up you close it and your virtual pet shows up. You can catch many different pets. It comes with a little holder to carry the toy around. It's great and interactive where you can pretend to feed the pet. Very cute!" —Melissa Racelis


Get it from Amazon for $23.49 (originally $44.99; available in two colors).
11
Amazon
A purse pet for 30% off
Promising reviews: "I bought this for my granddaughter and she LOVES it and carries it around all the time!!" —napolifred


"I have bought three and the girls loved it. The eyes open and close as they walk and it makes different sounds." —Mildred Lopez


Get it from Amazon for $18.89 (originally $26.99; available in three styles).
12
Amazon
Beat That! for 30% off
Promising review: "This game is like Minute To Win It but more playful and can be enjoyed in the most boring setting. It has absolutely everything you need. Simple concept but surprisingly fun ideas! My husband and I are 30 and we played with our 18-year-old cousins and my dad several times — everyone enjoyed. It's even fun for the audience." —Jillian Onisick


Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (originally $24.99)
13
Amazon
Beat the Parents for 42% off
Promising review: "Our kids love to play this game. Their favorite thing is to come up with the wager. The questions and challenges can be hard for the kids (we just skip them if we don’t think they will get it). We also just gifted this to my brother and his family." —Kymberly B.


Get it from Amazon for $9.30 (originally $15.99; also available with a bonus pack).
14
Target
A Gabby's Dollhouse kitchen for 50% off
This interactive kitchen set makes more than 20 sounds and phrases: nine cooking sounds, three musical numbers, and 11 Cakey Cat phrases. It stands over 3' feet toll and has a stove, sink, dish rack, 10 kitchen accessories, nine-play food pieces, and a toy refrigerator!


Promising review: "My 6-year-old loves Gabby so I knew this Cakey Cat kitchen set would be the perfect gift for her! As soon as she saw the box, she was super excited! Putting together the kitchen was super simple and took under 20 minutes. The included directions were very detailed and helpful. Once assembled, I was pleasantly surprised with how big this kitchen is! It stands over 3 feet tall! The kitchen is absolutely adorable! It is very detailed and looks just like the one from the show. The kitchen is well-made and very sturdy. This kitchen comes complete with a stove, sink, dish rack, refrigerator, and 23 other cute accessories including a large Cakey Cat figure. The kitchen also plays over 20 sounds and phrases. For this feature to work, you will need 3 AAA batteries. My little one loves listening to the phrases from this show and turning the stove knobs to activate the cooking sound effects. The cardboard backdrops and stickers are super cute and complete the look. She has so much fun playing with the Cakey Cat Kitchen and it has quickly become her favorite toy! I love watching her have creative playtime and whip up some great meals for her family and friends. When we are done playing for the day we simply put all the accessories in the toy refrigerator to keep everything stored together. Both the kitchen and the accessories are of great quality and have held up great. If you have a Gabby fan in your home, I definitely recommend this play kitchen! This would make a fabulous gift!" —Crystal19



Get it from Target for $59.99 (originally $119.99).
15
Amazon
A Magic Mixies crystal ball for 25% off
The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball comes with an interactive 8 inch plush toy and has more than 80 sounds and reactions. Don't worry, it's not a one-and-done toy, the crystal ball can be used over and over again. Promising review: "Such a creative toy! We loved how interactive it is and that it can be used over and over again." —Rithida Hul


"Really cool toy for kids. It really feels magical, especially with the fog effect. I was pretty impressed, and it has many uses!" —Lyndsey Lemonds


Get it from Amazon for $64 (originally $84.99; available in two colors).
16
Amazon
A Bluey dance and play doll for 20% off
Promising review: "I bought this for my nine-month-old granddaughter, who was recently introduced to Bluey on Disney+. She loves the theme song and is captivated by the show. I knew I had to buy this as one of her Christmas presents. However, after trying it out myself, I couldn't wait. It's so rewarding to watch her play with Bluey. She dances along with it and absolutely loves it. I know she will enjoy it for months to come. It's so cool how it doesn't fall when it leans to one side. If you're thinking about getting this for your little one — do not hesitate!" —Susan Rahn


Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (originally $49.99).
17
Amazon
A Legend of the Nine Realms video game for 50% off
In this game, it's 1,300 years after the events of How to Train Your Dragon. Players can play as Night Light, Thunder, Plowhorn, Feathers, and Wu & Wei as they join forces to defeat gigantic dragon bosses. The dragons' unique abilities can be upgraded throughout the game and there's different modes to play in, for our dragons that like a challenge.


Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $49.99).
18
Amazon
A Pixicade mobile game maker for 29% off
Promising review: "Man I love this thing, but my 8- and 6-year-old sons love it even more. We’re those parents who are a little fanatic about 'screen time' with our kids. Let me tell you something, MOST of the time is spent with the kids building their game. The markers, paper, and most importantly their imaginations of drawing new games are 90% of the fun because they know that their drawing will eventually come to life on the iPad. It sounds unbelievable, but it’s true. The different colors are used to create different things that the game automatically recognizes on paper — e.g., use 'red' to draw hazards; use 'green' to make your character that can move, etc. My boys draw anything and, like magic, the screen brings it to life and the remaining 10% blows their little minds (and the parents minds, too). Not really sure how it works, but we have a giant notebook full of different drawings and games, two boys who can’t stop using it, and two parents who are totally OK with this kind of 'screen time.'" —Lil


Get it from Amazon for $19.79 (originally $27.98).
19
amazon.com
A bestselling Little Tikes trampoline for 44% off
Promising review: "I have a wild 3-year-old who has more energy in one day then I've had in my entire life. From sun up to sun down he is ON. Unfortunately, we don't have a yard and we can't always make it to the playground. We picked this up for him hoping that it would help him get some of that energy out on days that we're stuck inside. We've had it for 8 months and it has been a lifesaver! I was worried about it taking up too much space in the living room but it's not bad at all. It's wide enough for him to jump comfortably, but not big enough to be an eyesore or get in the way. When I catch him trying to climb on the couch or run around too wildly, I just give him a quick reminder to jump on his trampoline instead. It's a win for both of us since he has a safe place to let that energy out and I'm not scolding him because he's jumping on things he's not supposed to. He is about 40 lbs and 40 inches tall and he doesn't seem to be growing out of it anytime soon. It was easy to put together and has held up beautifully! It's never tipped over and we've never had any accidents with it. I am so thankful we picked this up for him because it helps keep all of us happy and sane." —Ana


Get it from Amazon for $45 (originally $79.99)
20
amazon.com
A marble run set for 31% off
Promising review: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

"This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca


Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (originally $69.99; available in three styles).
21
Amazon
A Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard for 53% off
Promising review: "The best toddler toy. I hesitated on this because of the price but this is truly the best value for any toy I've purchased since my kid was born! Even without the batteries (which it took me a few days to get) it is still a great gift for the little driver in your family. There are so many little details which leaves your child discovering new things over and over. My son hates riding in the car but now, with this little wheel, he's jamming out to his own tunes in the back, honking the horn, and turning on the blinker. My favorite feature is the window pane where kids can actually steer the little car on the moving road with the steering wheel. Again, well worth every penny!" —Deb

Get it from Amazon for $32.59 (originally $69.99)
22
Target
A Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar for 20% off
Promising review: "This is the first advent calendar I've bought after eyeballing them for some time and I'm so happy I did. I love ALL of the builds and the figure selection is great. The Christmas-themed figures specifically are all-stars! Likely going to make this a yearly thing now. :)" —Bran


Get it from Target for $28.79 (originally $35.99)
23
Amazon
An LCD writing tablet for 50% off
Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart


Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $29.99)
24
Macy's
A Discovery Kids inflatable dome toy tent for 74% off
Promising review: "Great gift! I highly recommend this air fort! Just so you know, YOU NEED YOUR OWN BOX FAN! With all of these types of forts you will need to buy your own fan. Set up just took seconds and my kids played for hours. They love turning on and off the fan and watching it inflate and deflate. I have three rough little boys and the fabric never ripped or frayed. The straps on the fan stayed well, also." —Kelly


Get it from Macy's for $17.99 (originally $59.99)
25
amazon.com
A splash-proof kids smartwatch for 26% off
Promising reviews: "I got this watch for my 8-year-old for her birthday and she loves it! She takes pictures, videos, and plays the games." —YaYa


"Super cute and easy to work for my 5-year-old. He loves that he can match mom now! It has games already installed, can take pictures, exercise, and lots more. Entertainment for HOURS!! And you can even change the watch face like an Apple Watch! So cool!" —Brittany


Get it from Amazon for $52 (originally $69.99; available in five colors)
26
Amazon
An interactive The Floor is Lava game for 55% off
Players must imagine the floor is made of lava and their only hope of survival is to spin the color wheel in order to find out which colored foam “safety stone” to jump to, while avoiding touching the floor — because that would mean certain death (in other words, the player loses). Recommended for up to six players, ages 5+ (That being said, my 4-year-old understood the game right away and plays it at least once a week).


Promising review: "I purchased this game for my granddaughter's 5th birthday. Right after she opened it, we had to play it. No kidding, we literally played for hours. She just loved the game. It was really fun. The rules are simple and easy to follow. Even the adults had fun playing it. The one aspect of the game that my daughter really liked was the fact that you were standing & moving around, not just sitting. This game would be great for all ages. I could see older children liking it as well." —Book Worm

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (originally $21.99)
27
Jr. Climber / Etsy
A climbing triangle set for 50% off
The set includes a triangle, slide/rock ramp, and arch.Jr. Climber is a small biz based in Houston, Texas that specializes in making toys for kids.Promising review: "Super quick shipping. We love this set. It is sturdy and perfect for my 5, 3 and 1-year-olds. They are so creative and imaginative using this set. Worth every penny! We will get many years of use out of it. Would highly recommend." —Becky


Get it from Jr. Climber on Etsy for $235 (originally $470; available in two colors)
28
Amazon
A Dyson Ball toy vacuum for 38% off
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" —Amazon Customer


Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (originally $39.99)
29
Walmart
A Little Tikes Playhouse for 44% off
For ages 2+Promising review: "So cute! I put this in my daughter's playroom and it's a big hit with them! It's made very well and and also comes apart for easy moving, which is a plus. My little girls spend hours playing house in this cottage. Their ages range from 2, 4, and 7 years and they all love it. A definite hit in our house!!" —cathymdl

Get it from Walmart for $70 (originally $125.20)
30
Leap Frog
A 100 Words Book for 30% off
Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves this interactive book. I really enjoy the dual-language feature and the way the book works by simply touching the pictures. My son loves sitting on the floor playing with this book for hours listening and learning. It's one of his favorite toys at the moment." —Crystal Grasso

"Best learning toy ever! My 1-year-old granddaughter absolutely LOVES this toy!!! We have played with it for hours on end. Great product. Well built and sturdy. Luv, luv, luv it!" —Kimberly Conrad


Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $19.99; available in seven styles)
31
amazon.com
A 360-degree-rotating three-in-one LED globe, constellation map, and night-light for 28% off
Promising review: "My 12-year-old and 6-year-old sit and play with it for hours at a time. It lights up. Not too big fits on a desk perfectly." —Kristina Chew

Get it from Amazon for $47 (originally $64.99)
32
Amazon
A construction-themed folding play set for 45% off
Promising review: "My 3-year-old son loves this so much. He can sit at the table for hours building castles and then crushing them. It’s so good for creative play and he absolutely loves it." —JRae


Get it from Amazon for $19.19 (originally $34.99)
33
Amazon
A Lego set for 20% off
Promising review: "I purchased this for my 8-year-old son and his eyes lit up since he loves dinosaurs. It can be constructed into three different builds and keep him busy for hours. He loves it and it's low price point makes it a great option for an affordable lego gift." —Anthony T.


"Fantastic Lego set! Simple enough for kids to do with very little help but difficult enough to keep them busy for hours assembling it and playing with it afterward! I also love the fact that they can take it apart and choose to build another model as it comes with three instruction booklets." —SR


Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (originally $14.99)
34
amazon.com
A lightweight plush swan rocker for 48% off
Promising review: "Perfect in my niece's bedroom! At only 6 months, she sits in it all the time while mommy picks out her outfits. It's even sturdy enough to hold 2-year-old big brother while she's being changed! Love this!" —Katie Green


Get it from Amazon for $77.52 (originally $149.99)
35
amazon.com
A 102-piece set of Magna Tiles for 46% off
Promising review: "You will not regret buying these! We bought 2 sets right off the bat, and now wish we had even more!! They're so much fun, the entire family sits down to play with them. My 2 1/2-year-old can build 3-dimensional shapes already, and my 5-year-old is quickly becoming an engineer with more and more complicated builds. Hands down THE BEST toy we've ever bought!" —mmorrison


Get it from Amazon for $42.39 (originally $77.99).
36
amazon.com
A bouncy pal for 15% off
Promising review: "I bought two horses for my two 2-year-old nephews. It's easy to inflate with an enclosed pump, they immediately started bouncing and laughing. They loved them! Even their big sister (age 11) liked to hold them and give them a little try. These toys are very well built and seem so safe, no hard edges, so no lumps to kids or furniture." —anon


Get it from Amazon for $28.89 (originally $33.99).
37
Amazon
A 3D printing pen for 30% off
Promising review: "My kids love this! I'd say it's best for ages 8 and up as the tip gets very hot. I am always around when my kids use it. They make hearts to mail in notes to grandparents, as well as glasses and necklaces for their Barbies and little dolls. They write their names in cursive and do many other things, too. They went through the filament in this package pretty quickly, so I also ordered a larger pack of filament that had a ton of colors in it." —MEGAN B.


Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (originally $39.99).
38
Amazon
An indoor hover soccer ball for 34% off
Promising review: "Bought this as a 3-year-old's birthday gift and it was a total hit! She loved it, highly recommend!" —Nichole Souza


Get it from Amazon for $19.67 (originally $29.99).
39
Target
An Uno Attack Card Game for 50% off
Promising review: "This is my family’s favorite game to pull out after family dinners. We have one for home and one for traveling in the camper. This is my go-to gift for people who like to play games. I highly recommend it as it’s great fun. if you love the original Uno game you’ll love this" —pk93


Get it from Target for $12.49 (originally $24.99).
40
Target
A Gabby's Dollhouse treehouse playset for 50% off
Promising review: "This toy is adorable! My little one absolutely loves it." —Nbpalmer


Get it from Target for $14.99 (originally $29.99)
41
Walmart
A Barbie doll house for 56% off
Promising review: "My granddaughter loves this. It has everything a little child needs to ignite her imagination. Make sure you have dolls before they get the house." —Ramona


Get it from Walmart for $99 (originally $224.99).
42
Walmart
A euro-style electric scooter for 45% off
Promising review: "We bought our son one of these for his birthday and it was so cool, I had to have one for myself, then my husband wanted one too, our neighbor saw our family riding around our private property park with paved roads and then, he had to have one too!!!Now there are 4 of us riding around and having the time of our lives this summer! Thanks for all the fun Razor!!!! We are truly enjoying these!!!!" —Wilfredo


Get it from Walmart for $248 (originally $449.99).

