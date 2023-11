A Nintendo Switch

Many parents are exhausted at the end of a long workday and may want to use electronics to help entertain kids, Ibrahim noted. While electronics shouldn’t be the only option for connection you have with your kids, you can still connect with your child while using them, especially during activities like video games.," said Ibrahim. Showing interest in your child's hobby will mean more to them than you may realize; they will likely be excited to share their knowledge with you and show you around their world. Since kids' connection to their parents is deeply intertwined with emotional regulation, nurturing your relationship in this way will help strengthen your connection and your child's emotional health."There's times that I have to discipline my kids. So there's times they get to discipline me. It's a good exchange," Ibrahim explained. "[Through video games my child] could have some power over me and be like, 'Come on, what are you doing now?' It was actually an amazing experience to share together."The Nintendo Switch is the video game console of choice for gamers to play solo or in groups. This version has a superior portable display and the ability to project onto a shared screen so you can play games with your kid. (Not sure what video game to start with? You can't go wrong with Mario Party .)