28 Toys That Just About Any Kid Would Love To Get

A mini digital camera perfect for exploring all kinds of portraits
Promising review:
"Love everything about it! It’s cute, easy to use (baby picked up how to used it right away), and both front and back cameras work. There are even games on there. Love it. Definitely recommend." — Mc & Fong
A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls that they can stack, stick, or sling
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!Promising review:
"They are beyond great! My son likes to throw them on the ceiling and wait for them to fall and then catch them. My nephew who is a toddler loved them so much I had to buy him some too! He liked watching them roll down the wall. I have never had one break and they are easy to clean." — Yvonne1011
A mini sports center if you have a little athlete on your hands
Promising reviews:
“Got this for my 9-month-old grandson and he loved it. He is now 15-months-old and still loves it. He has learned how to slam dunk the basketball.” — K. Love
"Purchased this for my grandson’s first birthday and of course he loved it. His 5-year-old brother loved it more and wouldn’t stop playing with it." — Priscilla Hope
A toy construction site with 2 pounds of kinetic sand
Promising review:
“This set is so cool. I bought it for a 3-year-old, and he absolutely LOVES it. It comes with some sand but I wanted to fill both ends up so I bought another bag
. Now two people can play at the same time. The crane works very well and the scooper is very cool. The dump truck makes three blocks at a time which is fun. I 10,000% recommend this. It’s not messy if you keep everything in the container and when you are done you just close it up.” — Kyle Smile
A 36-pack of Play-Doh
Promising review:
“I have to stock up on Play-Doh because my kids can go through it. I loved how these had multiples of the same color but also a large variety. My son always wants the color his big sister has so it’s nice to not have to worry about that issue with these.” — Carrie
A super cool Jeep Wrangler because they've got places to go and people to see
Promising review:
“Got this for my 4-year-old son for his birthday and he is OBSESSED with it! The first thing he does in the morning is ask me if we can go outside to ride his Jeep. If you have a toddler who loves Jeeps/cars, you cannot go wrong with this!” — Danielle Comins
Kid-sized binoculars if your little one is a burgeoning bird watcher
Promising review:
"I bought these for my 4-year-old. My kid loves nature walks and looking for bugs, birds, etc. These feel sturdy and are perfect for him! He has been using them every day since we got them." — BigMamaD
A talking kids' microscope for learning about biology and botany
Promising review:
“My 4-year-old granddaughter loves this! She can look at the slides and listen to the explanations by herself.” — Perry Moseley
A stop-motion animation Lego activity kit
The set includes: a 78-page book of ideas and inspiration, 36 official Lego mini figures and props, foldout paper backgrounds, and punch-out animation frames.
Promising review: "My son saw this book in his school book order sheet and HAD TO HAVE IT. So I bought it off Amazon for his 6th birthday. He built his own mount for his iPad Mini and was making stop-motion videos in no time! I was worried it would be too advanced for him, but once his dad showed him how to use the program and how to move the pieces just right, he was all set! It keeps him occupied for HOURS and I love that it’s an interactive way to channel his creativity and do something else fun with the millions of Lego sets he has. Definitely pleased with this purchase!" — justcruzn
A reusable LCD writing tablet if your little artist loves to draw
Promising review:
"This has been the best product and my son loves it. He is in preschool and with all the schools being shut down because of the pandemic getting him to sit down and practice writing his name and alphabet has been a challenge. Since this came he will not put it down; he thinks it’s the coolest thing." — Justin
A funny hide-and-seek game
What Do You Meme?
is a small business making fun, and funny card games/toys, plush friends, and pool floats.Promising review:
"This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — Adele
A foam pogo jumper
Promising review:
"Our 4-year-old loves this toy! It's really fun for her and great for developing balance and large motor skills. The fact that it burns off some of her boundless energy is an extra plus. There's a built-in squeaker (which kids enjoy and adults learn to block out). Nice that it's an indoor/outdoor toy! Definitely a good value for the money." — L J Wessling
A colorful DIY rock climbing wall set
The set includes 25 hand and foot grips, two climbing handles, and a knotted climbing rope.Promising review:
"My girls absolutely love this! We’ve been wanting to give them some things inside the house to climb and jump on since it’s cold here and we’re stuck in the house most days. We haven’t installed the rope yet but plan to do so soon. The climbing holds are very durable and seem pretty sturdy. They are also a good size, making it easy for my girls to hold on to. I would definitely recommend this to as it’s a lot of fun!" — KKL—L&L’s Little Shop of Goodies- Living Life RV Rentals
A Lego flower bouquet building kit
Promising review:
"I bought this for my kid and I to do together. We have been building with Lego for about 10 years now, but he moved beyond needing me to help him about five years ago. This was a nice throwback to when we would do this together. We both loved it and now I have an everlasting bouquet to remind me of the bond we have." — heidi leah ring
A pair of child-safe scissors and activity book
Promising review:
"My daughter loved this set!! It has been so good for her to develop cutting skills! I was a third-grade teacher and it was heartbreaking how many 8-year-olds didn’t know how to cut!!!" — Erica
A super cool flying orb
Promising review:
"This is one of the coolest toys I have ever bought. It seems almost magical the way it floats from one person to another — perfect for indoor play. It is enough fun that my kids will use it instead of playing on their computers, which is the highest praise I can bestow on a toy." — Jill B
A custom puffy sticker maker
You can use any markers with these, though you might wanna try some fine point markers
to get more precise coloring!Promising review:
“My kids (ages 6 and 10) had a blast making these puffy stickers. I purchased this for them to do while we were on a long RV trip. It was a lot of fun, not messy, and held their attention. Even my 17-year-old got involved!” — Tomel
A self-balancing hoverboard designed with kids and beginners in mind
Promising review:
"My 6-year-old daughter loves it!! Her brother had one and she had to have one too! We thought she would be too young and were afraid she would get hurt herself but she got on just fine and had good control of her balance and rolls around like a pro! The Bluetooth is perfect for her rock and roll style too! Just keep it charged at all times and you’ll never be unhappy! Oh, and we always make sure she wears her helmet. Safety first!! :)" — Barry Isenhart
A big body bubble
These come in two sizes: 4 feet or 5 feet. And they are suitable for kids between 3’9’’–6'3'' who weigh between 60–250 pounds.Promising review:
“The bumper balls have been so much fun for our family to burn energy in our basement during the winter. We brought them out for my daughter’s birthday party and they were a huge hit! My children are 14, 12, and 9 and can all use the larger ones. My husband and I use them too! I use an electric air pump and can have it filled in about seven minutes. They are durable (just avoid sharp objects obviously) and the straps and handles are good quality.” — djackson513
Or smaller body bumpers so your littler ones can get in on the bouncy action
Recommended for kids ages 4–12, these body bumpers measure 25 inches L x 25 inches W x 23 inches H.
PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.Promising review:
"Absolutely hilarious to watch! I got these for my kids (7and 8) because i thought it would be a perfect way to blow off steam and get out some energy...it was great! They ran at each other pretty hard, but it didn't pop and no one got hurt! If your kids do a lot of bickering like mine do, get these! 😅" — Sky Moran
A foldable indoor slide from Pop2Play
This slide can hold up to 50 lbs.Promising review:
"This slide keeps my easily distracted 1.5-year-old daughter entertained for long periods of time! I thought this would be a great way for her to learn to use a slide on a carpeted surface. She has a blast pushing her toys down and has become so confident at climbing and sliding down herself! It’s very sturdy and easy to pop up and fold down. When this one does wear out, I’ll be purchasing a new one. Take all of my money to keep my toddler’s attention for as long as it does!" — Lindsey Pleakis
A DIY solar-powered robot kit
The kit includes 190 pieces, a solar panel and detailed instructions.Promising review:
"My 7-year-old grandson had a blast with his solar robot. I got this for his birthday and he loved it. That was his favorite present this year"— gigi
A portable and foldable trampoline sure to encourage your tots to be more active
Promising review:
“My son is a ball of energy and this trampoline has helped us burn energy right in the comfort of our home. Highly recommend.” — Mariama Bah
An easy-to-fly drone perfect for indoor use
Promising review:
"We bought this for the grandkids to play with when they visit. Our 5- and 7-year-old grandsons had no problem flying this immediately with very minor instructions. It's very easy to use indoors. Lots of fun." — Chris Davis
A kid's gardening tools set
This set includes an apron, gloves, a rake, a shovel, a fork, a sun hat, a magnifying glass, and a spray bottle.Promising review:
"Our toddler loves helping us in the garden and these are amazing. We actually use them to plant too." — Minnesnowta
A remote control stunt car
Promising review:
"Good battery life and maneuverability. My 6-year-old has been able to drive it down the stairs and smash it into walls without it breaking." — JaneSays
A giant bubble wand kit
This kit includes: a giant bubble maker, two pouches of WOWmazing bubble concentrate, and a tip and tricks booklet.Promising review:
"It was a birthday present for my 6-year-old grandson. Everyone in the family including his 3-year-old brother used it and had so much fun. Our bubbles even went up over the hill behind their house. Great fun for all. Simple to use also." — Lory S. Lemon
An anatomy book and human body model for the aspiring doctors out there
Promising review:
"Perfect for my little surgeon!! My 5-year-old loves this and it is pretty neat that it comes with a book and poster that tells him about each part. I recommend this for anyone that has a future surgeon on their hands :)" — Tiffany lee