28 Toys That Just About Any Kid Would Love To Get

A stop-motion animation Lego activity kit

The set includes: a 78-page book of ideas and inspiration, 36 official Lego mini figures and props, foldout paper backgrounds, and punch-out animation frames.Promising review: "My son saw this book in his school book order sheet and HAD TO HAVE IT. So I bought it off Amazon for his 6th birthday. He built his own mount for his iPad Mini and was making stop-motion videos in no time! I was worried it would be too advanced for him, but once his dad showed him how to use the program and how to move the pieces just right, he was all set! It keeps him occupied for HOURS and I love that it’s an interactive way to channel his creativity and do something else fun with the millions of Lego sets he has. Definitely pleased with this purchase!" — justcruzn