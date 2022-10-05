44 Toys That Reviewers Say Kept Kids Busy For Hours

Popular items from this list include:
• A solar-powered robot kit that allows little builders to create 12 different robots using the same 190 pieces, as well as two complexity levels to help challenge developing minds and manual dexterity.
• A pair of Bump N’ Bounce inflatable body bubbles that allow kids to run into each other and bounce off safely.
•A remote-control stunt car that can flip, rotate, spin and tumble on a variety of surfaces, including dirt and carpet.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A complete "Make a Fox Friend" craft kit that teaches sewing basics
2
An anatomy-teaching toy that features 21 removable body parts and squishy organs
3
An ATV ride-on complete with engine sounds, headlights and a horn
4
A marble maze set
5
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
6
An Encanto necklace activity set
7
A scratch paper art set that reveals rainbow colored design underneath your etchings
8
A classic Playskool Sit ‘n Spin toy
9
A wooden puzzle Tetris toy to help develop problem solving skills
10
A six-pack of mess- and residue-free sticky globs by Crayola
11
A Hot Wheels car wash set with a spiral racetrack
12
A color-your-own haunted castle playhouse
13
A Dyson Ball toy vacuum with realistic sounds and mild suction powers
14
A Pixicade mobile game maker that turns your kid's creations in a playable video game
15
A DIY puffy sticker kit
16
A learning sight word Bingo game
17
A puzzle-solving game that challenges kids to use spatial reasoning
18
A Stomp Rocket launcher that launches rockets up to 200 feet
19
A miniature baking set perfect for curious bakers
20
A scavenger hunt booklet that utilizes objects you already have around the house
21
Otrio, a twist on the classic tic-tac-toe
22
A National Geographic geodes kit
23
An affordable remote-control drone
24
A construction-themed folding play set that comes with kinetic sand and dump truck
25
A Lego movie activity kit
26
And a budget-friendly Lego set that can create three different dinosaurs
27
An Uno Minecraft card game
28
A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game that's a laugh for the whole family
29
A classic Melissa & Doug ice cream station
30
A solar-powered robot kit that helps develop manual dexterity and problem solving
31
A Magic Mixies misting cauldron with a mystery plushy inside
32
A pair of Bump N’ Bounce inflatable body bubbles
33
A glow-in-the-dark fort building kit
34
A set of Crayola Scribble Scrubbie pets that can be reused over and over again
35
An LCD writing tablet, great for practicing numbers and letters
36
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
37
An interactive cube toy that helps toddlers develop motor skills
38
An interactive word-learning book that helps build vocabulary
39
A STEM-based flower-building activity set
40
A rainbow-colored saucer swing
41
A remote-control stunt car that works on a number of surfaces
42
An easy-to-use foam pogo jumper with a sturdy foam base
43
A giant bubble wands kit
44
A pack of jumbo-sized Mega Bloks