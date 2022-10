44 Toys That Reviewers Say Kept Kids Busy For Hours

An ATV ride-on complete with engine sounds, headlights and a horn

"My 5-year-old is OBSESSED with this ATV, and has a blast zipping around our yard on it. She loves that it looks realistic and I love that it's stable enough to handle her hair-raising maneuvers without tipping over. Plus, the speed is just right (up to 3 mph) — fast enough to feel thrilling but not so fast that I can't keep her from crashing into things. It has definitely become her favorite outdoor toy and she has even been begging to ride it to school." –– Chandni Reddy , Buzzfeed"After we received the Rollplay Powersport ATV, my son's reaction was everything I'd hoped — a scream of delight, a 'you're the best mommy ever,' and a lot of nagging to put it together.ome of the benefits of the ATV areIt also has enough functionality to move easily forward and backward, meaning my son can practice turning, parking, and fit through narrow areas like the backyard gate on his own. This is a fun, functional, sturdy toy and we're delighted with it." — Meredith