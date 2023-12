51 Toys That’ll Actually Make Kids Put Down The iPad

A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game that'll get the whole family involved and lead to laughing harder than you have in a while

Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins! And it's made by a small biz!"The title says it all! You must buy this game if you’re looking to get your kids off their butts, computers, phones, or TV!It was a lot of fun for my husband and I to hear them not fighting and doing something together. Loads of fun!! We even loved playing with them!! 🥰🤘" — Melinda Haiden