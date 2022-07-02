For months, the collective countdown until the last school bell sounded for summer break was on. But now, even mere days into vacation, you’ve probably started the countdown in reverse, checking your calendar to see when school starts up again. The front door constantly opening and closing, toys left literally everywhere, the endless refrain of “I’m bored” ... It’s enough to wear on any parent.

If you’re a parent who works from home, the task of finding ways to keep your kids entertained is especially pressing. If only we all got summer break, right? That’s when having an arsenal of toys made for independent play come in handy. These are games that your child can play on their own; they don’t need you or to find a friend to join in. Keep a basket of these games handy and summer will go a lot smoother — for everyone.