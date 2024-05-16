HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Sometimes a handy Amazon gadget is so popular, you just have to try it for yourself. This was certainly the case with the affordable (and viral) Tozo T10 waterproof Bluetooth earbuds, which are currently on sale for less than $19.
These earbuds are a longtime reader favorite here at HuffPost. They’ve also racked up 241,240 5-star ratings and an overwhelming number of positive reviews on Amazon that attest to their versatility, durability, sound quality and also the fact that they perform just as well as pricier options like AirPods.
The wireless headphones come in five colors (though the black option has the steepest discount), keep a charge for over 40 hours and have an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning they can be submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
Many reviewers have pointed out that these babies are actually waterproof and can be worn in the shower, rain or during a really sweaty workout — a feature that AirPods and most Beats don’t have.
The Tozo earbuds are equipped with a professional tuning system that claims to deliver those punchy acoustics and deep base notes with crisp clarity, without noise-cancelling technology.
They come in a compact and USB-C rechargeable case that juices up the buds when you’re on the go. They’re super lightweight, fit snugly in your ears and are comfortable to wear for hours on end.
If you need more reasons to grab a pair of these budget buds, you can read some of the glowing five-star reviews below.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I just got these delivered a few hours ago and they’re really good earbuds. Before I got them I always read the bad reviews to see what could be some issues , a lot of the bad reviews said the sound was bad quality and that the earbuds don’t stay in their ears etc. Well for one the sound quality is dope! Not muffled at all and it’s super crisp and clear and loud, the bass is actually good!. It fits well in my ear too and I even wiggled my head around to see if they will fall out and they don’t, they stay in really good. Also saw some bad reviews where people were having issues with the charging box but we won’t tell until the future. But this just proves don’t always listen to these bad reviews cause most of them are just people that are SUPER picky or have weird ear holes. Lmaooo. These are good and I would get them if I was you. Got them cause my AirPods ended up not charging anymore and didn’t have the money to get new ones , these compared to AirPods are 10/10.” — Hunter W.
“I bought these to replace the Tozo A1 Mini. The T10s have much better sound quality and work with the Tozo app/equalizer. I like the fact that they stay in my ears when I exercise. I find that they have decent bass and sound great with music, podcasts and for phone calls. I like the fact that they are NOT noise cancelling― I want to be able to hear what’s going on in the background (like in traffic or am a pedestrian in the city). I also want to be able to hear is someone is addressing me. Obviously, you can’t carry on a long conversation when they’re in your ears, but most apps cut out the sound when you remove one of the buds and resume when you put it back in your ear. They’re inexpensive but they have incredibly long battery life. I like that they’re waterproof―I listen to podcasts when I’m showering, and I like the USB-C charging. The case is a little larger than ideal, but to me that is no big deal. I also particularly like TOZO brands. Their customer service is responsive, friendly and helpful.” — L. Fox
“I had a couple of pairs of apple airpods along with some Beats earphones that go in the ear with the over-the-ear clip. Apple sounded nice but were expensive and did not hold up well over time. The Beats sounded good but were uncomfortable. I got these earbuds for $26 with a $6 off coupon. I figured “what’s the worse that can happen? If they’re no good I’m only out $20.” Let me start by saying they sound awesome. They fit pretty well and are not uncomfortable. They appear pretty sturdy. I downloaded the app and can change the EQ sound of them, which is something the others do not offer. I have not tested the waterproof feature and hopefully never will. They charge quickly and hold a charge so far. I just cannot find a thing to knock about these, I really like them so far.” — Micheal Joseph