“I just got these delivered a few hours ago and they’re really good earbuds. Before I got them I always read the bad reviews to see what could be some issues , a lot of the bad reviews said the sound was bad quality and that the earbuds don’t stay in their ears etc. Well for one the sound quality is dope! Not muffled at all and it’s super crisp and clear and loud, the bass is actually good!. It fits well in my ear too and I even wiggled my head around to see if they will fall out and they don’t, they stay in really good. Also saw some bad reviews where people were having issues with the charging box but we won’t tell until the future. But this just proves don’t always listen to these bad reviews cause most of them are just people that are SUPER picky or have weird ear holes. Lmaooo. These are good and I would get them if I was you. Got them cause my AirPods ended up not charging anymore and didn’t have the money to get new ones , these compared to AirPods are 10/10.” — Hunter W.

“I bought these to replace the Tozo A1 Mini. The T10s have much better sound quality and work with the Tozo app/equalizer. I like the fact that they stay in my ears when I exercise. I find that they have decent bass and sound great with music, podcasts and for phone calls. I like the fact that they are NOT noise cancelling― I want to be able to hear what’s going on in the background (like in traffic or am a pedestrian in the city). I also want to be able to hear is someone is addressing me. Obviously, you can’t carry on a long conversation when they’re in your ears, but most apps cut out the sound when you remove one of the buds and resume when you put it back in your ear. They’re inexpensive but they have incredibly long battery life. I like that they’re waterproof―I listen to podcasts when I’m showering, and I like the USB-C charging. The case is a little larger than ideal, but to me that is no big deal. I also particularly like TOZO brands. Their customer service is responsive, friendly and helpful.” — L. Fox

“I had a couple of pairs of apple airpods along with some Beats earphones that go in the ear with the over-the-ear clip. Apple sounded nice but were expensive and did not hold up well over time. The Beats sounded good but were uncomfortable. I got these earbuds for $26 with a $6 off coupon. I figured “what’s the worse that can happen? If they’re no good I’m only out $20.” Let me start by saying they sound awesome. They fit pretty well and are not uncomfortable. They appear pretty sturdy. I downloaded the app and can change the EQ sound of them, which is something the others do not offer. I have not tested the waterproof feature and hopefully never will. They charge quickly and hold a charge so far. I just cannot find a thing to knock about these, I really like them so far.” — Micheal Joseph