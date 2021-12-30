Tracee Ellis Ross Keeps Joy Alive With End-Of-Year Dance Compilation

Tracee Ellis Ross — like the rest of us — is hoping that 2022 will bring more joy.

The “Black-ish” actor shared a video compilation on Instagram on Wednesday showing off the various times she busted out a dance move this past year. Ross noted her intention to keep her dancing spirit alive.

“A dance wrap-up from.... um.... what year are we about to be done with? 2020? 2021? Who knows. Who cares,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Here’s some dancing from this year. Trying to stay in the joy cuz this crap is a lot.”

Tracee Ellis Ross on the Emmy Awards red carpet in September. Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images

While Ross’s 2021 video compilation may have been an effort to help spread joy after another bleak year of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor has shared fun and hilarious content on Instagram for years.

In September, Ross shared a video of her breaking out into an impromptu song about the fact that she was standing in front of wall art that matched her blouse.

The day prior, she posted a video filmed from inside a refrigerator that showed her sneaking a “little piece of chocolate.”

Ross also uses her social media to promote her new ventures.

Last year, the actor went on Instagram Live to debut her first song, “Love Myself,” which was a single off the soundtrack for her 2020 film “The High Note.”

Ross, who has said it was her dream as a child to become a professional singer, encouraged her fans on Instagram at the time to pursue their dreams.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams,” she said.