Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Exciting News About A 'Girlfriends' Cast Reunion

Fans of the 2000s series “Girlfriends” are celebrating after one of its former stars, Tracee Ellis Ross, shared a nostalgia-inducing reunion post on Thursday.

Ross, who starred as Joan in the series, shared a video on Instagram showing her next to her former co-stars: Golden Brooks, who played Maya; Jill Marie Jones, who played Toni; and Pershia White, who played Lynn.

The former cast members of the iconic show, celebrated for its portrayal of Black women and sisterhood, will appear together in an upcoming episode of “Black-ish,” in which Ross stars as Rainbow. “Girlfriends” aired from 2000 to 2008.

“So we have an extra special episode of ‘Black-ish,’ and it’s a feminist episode, and I brought in some backup from some of my girlfriends,” Ross said in the video with her “Girlfriends” cast on Instagram Thursday.

The “Girlfriends” cast members will appear in an episode slated to air on Oct. 8, Ross wrote in a caption for the post. The actor also noted that the group hasn’t been on camera together since 2006.

“These are women I grew up with and love deeply and it was easy tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other,” she continued. “It was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles. ‘Girlfriends’ ran for 8 years and was important to so many people.”

Ross added that having her “Girlfriends” cast on “Black-ish” was “surreal.”

Jones reposted Ross’ video on her Instagram account on Thursday, writing “Reunited ... and it feels SO GOOD.”

Fans also joined in on the celebration. “This is my actual heaven,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg iconic!!!!!” wrote another.