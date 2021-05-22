Tracee Ellis Ross On Ways Society 'Spoon-Feeds' Women To Want Marriage And Kids

Tracee Ellis Ross is pushing back against societal expectations about marriage, children and happiness.

The “Black-ish” actor and producer discussed in a recent cover story for Marie Claire, the societal messages that suggest a woman’s happiness and fulfillment are connected to marriage and children.

Ross pointed out that although she would “love” those things, she is just as happy and fulfilled as a single person with no kids.

“Well, how could you not?” Ross responded when asked in Monday’s interview if she wanted to get married and start a family. “Our society spoon-feeds it to you. I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding. And I would still love all of that, but what am I going to do, just sit around waiting? Shut up. I’ve got so many things to do.”

Ross, who is the executive producer of ABC’s “Mixed-ish,” told the publication that she’s considering pursuing a singing career.

Last year, she debuted her first song, “Love Myself,” as a single off of the soundtrack for the 2020 film she starred in, “The High Note.” The Golden Globe winner said during an Instagram Live at the time that singing had long been a dream that she was “afraid of” — especially with the pressure that comes with being the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross.

Ross told Marie Claire that she now feels less afraid about the idea of taking risks with music.

“At this age, a mistake can be processed as a mistake, not ‘I’m a mistake.’” she said. “This is the beauty of it. I’m 48 years old, and there’s so much more to try.”

Ross had shared similar sentiments about societal expectations often put on women during her speech at Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year event.

“So it is really interesting to be a woman and to get to 45 and to not be married yet and to not have kids,” she said, sharing examples of intrusive questions she’s been asked about her marriage status and her desire to have children.

“My life is mine,” she continued. “Those words, like, stopped me in my tracks. And, honestly, they brought tears to my eyes. It seems so obvious, but, obviously, it wasn’t, because I have not been living my life as if it was my own.”