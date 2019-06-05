Tracy Morgan Loses It In Bugatti Crash: ‘Bitch, Get Out Of The Car!'

Tracy Morgan pounded the window and screamed at the driver of a car that hit his fresh-off-the-lot $2 million Bugatti sportster on Tuesday in Manhattan.

“Bitch get out of the car!” Morgan can be heard saying in video obtained by the New York Post as he punched the window. (See the clip below.)

“The Last O.G.” star then explained to observers that he just bought his exotic car.

No one appeared hurt. The former “Saturday Night Live” trouper later tweeted that he was “totally fine” but wasn’t sure about his new car.

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019

The other driver, Jocelyn Madulid, 61, told the Post that Morgan’s reaction frightened her.

“He was yelling at me, I got scared,” she said. “I didn’t yell anything back. I just stayed in my car.”

Madulid told the tabloid that she didn’t know who Morgan was until an officer informed her.

TMZ reported that Madulid’s Honda SUV was making a right turn and sideswiped Morgan’s car. She said it was Morgan’s fault.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from the NYPD or Morgan’s rep.

Morgan was seriously hurt in a fatal crash almost five years to the day in 2014, USA Today noted. A Walmart truck slammed into Morgan’s limo-bus, killing his friend, James McNair, and traumatically injuring Morgan.

Here’s video of Morgan’s confrontation with the other driver after Tuesday’s wreck: