Tracy Morgan Takes Savage Swipes At Jussie Smollett On 'Tonight Show'

A colorfully clad Tracy Morgan made it clear that he sees no gray area in the Jussie Smollett case.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday, “The Last O.G.” star jokingly declared that he had been given a part on Smollett’s show “Empire,” with one contract stipulation: “All I gotta do is not fake a hate crime,” he cracked.

In an off-the-wall bit about “the polar vortex” and the fair-weather habits of racists, the comedian ripped further into Smollett, who was excused of charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack on himself. Chicago prosecutors said they still believe he’s guilty.

And Morgan clearly agreed, pointing to a Subway sandwich as evidence.